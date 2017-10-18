Aerotech News & Review


Aegis Combat System successfully completes series of air, missile defense tests during NATO exercise

Navy photograph by SA Raymond Maddocks Navy photograph by SA Raymond Maddocks

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) is underway participating in exercise Formidable Shield 2017 Oct. 8, 2017.

The U.S. Navy and Missile Defense Agency, supported by Lockheed Martin, successfully conducted a series of Ballistic Missile Defense tests in the Atlantic Ocean during Formidable Shield 2017 from Sept. 24 – Oct. 17, 2017. Naval forces from eight NATO nations participated in the exercise. 

Formidable Shield is designed to demonstrate and improve allied interoperability in an integrated air and missile defense environment, using NATO command-and-control reporting structures and datalink architecture.

In one event, a U.S. Navy ship operating with the BMD 4.0.3 Aegis Combat System conducted a simulated SM-3 Blk IB TU engagement of a live short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) target using remote track data provided by a Spanish F-100 class ship. In the same event, another U.S. Navy ship, operating with the Baseline 9.C1 integrated air and missile defense capabilty, launched SM-2 missiles against cruise missile targets while simultaneously tracking the SRBM.

In another event, a U.S. Navy ship with BMD 4.0.3 Aegis Combat System successfully intercepted a medium-range ballistic missile target with an SM-3 Blk IB TU.

“The tests show how flexible and versatile the Aegis Combat System is with other international navies around the world,” said Jim Sheridan, vice president of Lockheed Martin’s Naval Combat & Missile Defense Systems. “Working with our allied nations and the U.S. Navy depicts the interoperability of the Aegis Combat System with other disparate systems in an integrated air and missile defense environment.”

As a proven world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers high-quality missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets and deployed forces from current and future threats. The company’s experience spans missile design and production, hit-to-kill capabilities, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, and communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.



 

