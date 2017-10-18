Boeing names Mark Cherry VP of Phantom Works Technology Group

Aerospace industry and U.S. Air Force veteran Mark Cherry is joining Boeing as leader of the Phantom Works advanced technology organization within the company’s Defense, Space & Security business unit.

Cherry succeeds Darryl Davis, who led Phantom Works for 10 years. Davis has moved into a company-wide program management role reporting to Greg Smith, chief financial officer and executive vice president of Enterprise Performance & Strategy.

“Mark will accelerate efforts to integrate advanced technologies and processes into solutions that our customers want and that can grow our business,” said Leanne Caret, Defense, Space & Security president and CEO.

“I want to thank Darryl for guiding us to a number of significant breakthroughs, many of which are classified or proprietary. His new assignment highlights Boeing’s commitment to presenting leaders at all levels with new opportunities throughout their careers,” Caret added.

Most recently, Cherry was president and chief operating officer of Aurora Flight Sciences. Boeing on Oct. 5 announced its acquisition of that company. Prior to Aurora, Cherry held leadership positions at United Technologies, Sikorsky Aircraft, Teradyne, and Boston Consulting Group, as well as the Air Force.

Cherry, who will join Boeing in the coming weeks, is a graduate of the Air Force Academy, the Air Force’s Institute of Technology, and Stanford University.