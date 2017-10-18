Aerotech News & Review


Business

October 18, 2017
 

Boeing names Mark Cherry VP of Phantom Works Technology Group

Aerospace industry and U.S. Air Force veteran Mark Cherry is joining Boeing as leader of the Phantom Works advanced technology organization within the company’s Defense, Space & Security business unit.

Cherry succeeds Darryl Davis, who led Phantom Works for 10 years. Davis has moved into a company-wide program management role reporting to Greg Smith, chief financial officer and executive vice president of Enterprise Performance & Strategy.

“Mark will accelerate efforts to integrate advanced technologies and processes into solutions that our customers want and that can grow our business,” said Leanne Caret, Defense, Space & Security president and CEO.

“I want to thank Darryl for guiding us to a number of significant breakthroughs, many of which are classified or proprietary. His new assignment highlights Boeing’s commitment to presenting leaders at all levels with new opportunities throughout their careers,” Caret added.

Most recently, Cherry was president and chief operating officer of Aurora Flight Sciences. Boeing on Oct. 5 announced its acquisition of that company. Prior to Aurora, Cherry held leadership positions at United Technologies, Sikorsky Aircraft, Teradyne, and Boston Consulting Group, as well as the Air Force.

Cherry, who will join Boeing in the coming weeks, is a graduate of the Air Force Academy, the Air Force’s Institute of Technology, and Stanford University.  



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 18, 2017

News Raqqa win pulls U.S. deeper into Syria conflict – As U.S.-backed forces take victory laps in the Islamic State’s self-proclaimed capital of Raqqa, the Pentagon is considering extending its presence deeper into Syria, a move that could bring U.S. troops into contact with pro-regime forces.   McCain says he is on the rocks with...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 18, 2017

U.S. military plane lands in Somalia with aid after bombing A United States military plane has landed in Somalia’s capital with medical and humanitarian aid supplies after Saturday’s massive truck bombing killed more than 300 people. A spokesman for the U.S. African Command tells The Associated Press that the charge d’affaires with the U.S. Mission...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
dfrc-altitude

World View successfully flight tests groundbreaking altitude control technology

World View photograph The World View Stratollite consists of a primary lift balloon (top), secondary balloons (middle), a solar panel power generation and distribution system, and a stratocraft payload-carrying structure (botto...
 
Full Story »

 