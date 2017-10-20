Aerotech News & Review


GA-ASI signs MOU with Huneed Technologies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Huneed Technologies Co. Ltd. establishing potential areas of future collaboration.

GA-ASI is the leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft systems.

Huneed is a Korean developer and manufacturer of airborne systems, defense communication systems, and commercial IT systems.

GA-ASI and Huneed are looking to identify common areas of technology, manufacturing, and strategic interests. Execution of this MOU positions Huneed to become a key in-country strategic supplier for GA-ASI in Korea.

“Huneed has a long track record of building successful business relationships with its industrial collaborators,” said Joseph Song, vice president of international strategic development for GA-ASI. “We are pleased to begin our strategic relationship with Huneed in developing business opportunities in the Republic of Korea.”

“RPA technology is of strategic importance to global security and commerce,” said Eugene Kim, chairman of Huneed. “The opportunity to collaborate with GA-ASI, a leader in the medium-altitude long-endurance RPA market, is a testament to Huneed’s capabilities.”



 

