Headlines – October 20, 2017

News

Jim Mattis says Senate bill hamstrings U.S. cyber action –

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has fired off letters to lawmakers listing his objections to the two versions of the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act, including his fear that language in the bill limits the ability of the U.S. to take decisive action against cyber threats.





Business

Boeing examining high-use Super Hornets to validate life-extension plans; already buying material, setting up facility –

The Boeing team preparing for the F/A-18E-F Super Hornet service life modification (SLM) program has begun tearing into one of the fleet’s most-used aircraft and found the plane does not have as much age-related damage as predicted, the company’s service life modification program director told USNI News.



Army awards concept design contracts for Patriot radar replacement –

The Army has awarded concept design contracts for a new 360-degree radar for its future Integrated Air and Missile Defense system to replace Patriot to Raytheon, Lockheed, Northrop and Technovative Applications.



Lack of US Mack brand cut bids in Volvo sale –

An absence of the US Mack Defense brand name played a key role in slashing the bidders’ valuation of Volvo’s military vehicles business, which led to the Swedish company to cancel its tender, two industry executives said Oct. 18.



Everything’s coming up SHORAD –

To say that short-range air defense is making a comeback would be an understatement; ready-to-go solutions to rapidly bring the capability back into service to address today’s threats are coming out of the woodwork.



General Dynamics enhances WIN-T with Next Gen PoP –

General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS) has completed work to incorporate its Next Generation Point of Presence (Next Gen PoP) enhancement to the Warfighter Information Net-Tactical (WIN-T) Increment 2 (Inc 2).



Italy to receive additional AGM-88E guided missiles –

The U.S. Navy announced an award modification worth more than $18.2 million to convert high-speed, anti-radiation missiles into advanced medium-range air-to-ground guided missiles with counter-enemy shutdown capability for the Italian government.



ADEX: Boeing, KAL eye Korean Chinook upgrade opportunity –

Boeing and Korean Air have entered a memorandum of understanding related to Seoul’s plan to upgrade its aging fleet of CH-47D Chinook transport helicopters.





Defense

‘It looks like we’re afraid of foreigners’: Army turns away some green-card holders –

The U.S. Army has stopped enlisting some immigrants who are legal permanent residents while mandating lengthy delays for others, part of a controversial effort across the military to tighten security in the ranks by subjecting foreign-born recruits to tougher background checks.



B-21 cost info to stay secret despite new Air Force leadership –

Don’t hold your breath waiting for the contract value of the B-21 Raider to be revealed.





Veterans

Advocates: Leave Gold Star families out of politics –

Advocates for the families of fallen service members hope their sacrifices aren’t being overshadowed by the growing controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s recent handling of condolences related to the deaths of four soldiers in Niger.



Fallen troops’ families tell of meeting presidents: sympathy, sometimes discomfort –

People trying to express sympathy to the families of fallen troops say the wrong thing all the time.



Charities new to military CFC groups focus on scholarships, vet careers –

New charities have joined the fold of two military-related federations in the Combined Federal Campaign, though the groups saw overall membership dip slightly this year from 2016.



White House: VA’s Shulkin not a candidate for HHS secretary –

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, who is under investigation for taking a 10-day trip to Europe that mixed business with sightseeing, is not being considered for the top job at Health and Human Services, the White House said Oct. 18.