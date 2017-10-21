Aerotech News & Review


A Gathering of Eagles: The F-22 Raptor today …

raptor1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Brittany A. Chase

An F-22A Raptor from the 95th Fighter Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during Red Flag 15-3 at Nellis AFB, Nev., July 31, 2015. Red Flag gives aircrews and air support operations service members from various airframes, military services and allied countries an opportunity to integrate and practice combat operations.
 

raptor2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Chris Massey

An F-22 Raptor performs an aerial maneuver during the 2016 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2016. The Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions allowing full realization of operational concepts vital to the 21st-century Air Force.
 

raptor3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kayla Newman

An F-22 Raptor performs an aerial maneuver during the AirPower over Hampton Roads Open House at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 24, 2016. The Raptor, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to rapidly project air dominance and defeat threats attempting to deny access to the nation’s military services.
 

raptor4

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. John Gordinier

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor banks left causing vapor contrails during an aerial demonstration at the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defense Exposition (AVALON) March 3, 2017, in Geelong, Australia. The F-22 is assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and is part of the F-22 Demonstration Team from Joint Base Langley Eustis, Va. AVALON 2017 was an ideal forum to showcase U.S. defense aircraft and equipment.
 

raptor5

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Edward Eagerton

An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 477th Fighter Group, escorts the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard’s newly acquired HC-130J Combat King II aircraft on its return journey to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2017.
 

raptor6

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Michael Battles

An F-22 Raptor receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve July 31, 2017. The F-22 is a component of the Global Strike Task Force, supporting U.S. and Coalition forces working to liberate territory and people under the control of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
 

raptor7

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Jason Robertson

An F-22 Raptor takes off for an exercise sortie June 10, 2014, in support of Cope Taufan 14 at Royal Malaysian air force P.U. Butterworth, Malaysia. Cope Taufan is a biennial large force employment exercise taking place June 9 to 20. This marks the F-22’s first deployment to Southeast Asia. The F-22 is from the 154th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.



 

Local
GOE2

Gathering of Eagles marks F-22 first flight anniversary

The Flight Test Historical Foundation will be hosting the Gathering of Eagles event Oct. 21. The event will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the F-22 aircraft’s first flight which took place Oct. 7, 1997. This year’s Eag...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
bio1

A Gathering of Eagles: Paul Metz

Paul Metz was assigned to the Advanced Tactical Fighter program in the summer of 1986 and worked on the proposal that was one of two accepted by the U.S. Air Force to build the first stealthy air superiority fighter. A Demonstr...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
bio2

A Gathering of Eagles: Chuck Killberg

Chuck Killberg first soloed as a college student in 1964, beginning an aviation career spanning more than 50 years. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1971, flew F-4 combat missions in Southeast Asia in 1973, and was an F-4 and F-...
 
Full Story »

 