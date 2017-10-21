A Gathering of Eagles: The F-22 Raptor today …

An F-22A Raptor from the 95th Fighter Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range during Red Flag 15-3 at Nellis AFB, Nev., July 31, 2015. Red Flag gives aircrews and air support operations service members from various airframes, military services and allied countries an opportunity to integrate and practice combat operations.



An F-22 Raptor performs an aerial maneuver during the 2016 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2016. The Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions allowing full realization of operational concepts vital to the 21st-century Air Force.



An F-22 Raptor performs an aerial maneuver during the AirPower over Hampton Roads Open House at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., April 24, 2016. The Raptor, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to rapidly project air dominance and defeat threats attempting to deny access to the nation’s military services.



A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor banks left causing vapor contrails during an aerial demonstration at the Australian International Airshow and Aerospace and Defense Exposition (AVALON) March 3, 2017, in Geelong, Australia. The F-22 is assigned to the 90th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, and is part of the F-22 Demonstration Team from Joint Base Langley Eustis, Va. AVALON 2017 was an ideal forum to showcase U.S. defense aircraft and equipment.



An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 477th Fighter Group, escorts the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard’s newly acquired HC-130J Combat King II aircraft on its return journey to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 3, 2017.



An F-22 Raptor receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker during a mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve July 31, 2017. The F-22 is a component of the Global Strike Task Force, supporting U.S. and Coalition forces working to liberate territory and people under the control of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.



An F-22 Raptor takes off for an exercise sortie June 10, 2014, in support of Cope Taufan 14 at Royal Malaysian air force P.U. Butterworth, Malaysia. Cope Taufan is a biennial large force employment exercise taking place June 9 to 20. This marks the F-22’s first deployment to Southeast Asia. The F-22 is from the 154th Wing, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.