B-1Bs conduct flyover during Seoul ADEX 17

Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers conducted a flyover during the 2017 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition, also known as Seoul ADEX 17, at Seoul Airport, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2017.

The B-1B flyover is part of the U.S. presence at Seoul ADEX 17, the largest, most comprehensive event of its kind in Northeast Asia. Approximately 200 U.S. personnel and a cross-section of U.S. military aircraft are represented at the event.

“The U.S. is honored to participate in this year’s Seoul ADEX,” said Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander. “Our steadfast relationship with (South) Korea, deeply rooted in our common principles and shared values, stems from working together every day across the full spectrum of operations and will continue to prosper as we further integrate our efforts through positive events such as this.”

Supporting Seoul ADEX 17 provides the U.S. with an opportunity to deepen ties with its South Korean partners and enhance regional security through expanded military-to-military cooperation.

The two Lancers took off from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and flew north where they integrated with two Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-2 Mitsubishi’s south of Korea before conducting the flyover with two South Korean Air Force F-15K Eagles and then continuing west.

The sequenced flights with Japan and South Korea are a demonstration of the strength of the bilateral alliances between U.S. partners and allies.

The bombers were operating as part of the U.S. Pacific Command’s continuous bomber presence missions, which have been routinely employed since March 2004 and are in accordance with international law.