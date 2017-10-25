HAW C-17 air refueling training

A C-17 Globemaster III flies behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 during an aerial-refueling training exercise over Germany, Oct. 19, 2017. The C-17 was operated by the Heavy Airlift Wing, Papa Air Base, Hungary, which is comprised of approximately 145 personnel from 12 nations.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 performs a dry contact with a C-17 Globemaster III during an aerial-refueling training exercise over Germany, Oct. 19, 2017. The training exercise was done in support of the Strategic Airlift Command operated out of Papa Air Base, Hungary. Strategic Airlift Command consists of 12 NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.



