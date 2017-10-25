Aerotech News & Review


Defense

October 25, 2017
 

HAW C-17 air refueling training

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Luke Milano

A C-17 Globemaster III flies behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 during an aerial-refueling training exercise over Germany, Oct. 19, 2017. The C-17 was operated by the Heavy Airlift Wing, Papa Air Base, Hungary, which is comprised of approximately 145 personnel from 12 nations.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Luke Milano

A C-17 Globemaster III flies behind a U.S. Air Force KC-135 during an aerial-refueling training exercise over Germany, Oct. 19, 2017. The C-17 operates out of Papa Air Base, Hungary, by the Heavy Airlift Wing which is made up of personnel from 12 countries.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Luke Milano

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 performs a dry contact with a C-17 Globemaster III during an aerial-refueling training exercise over Germany, Oct. 19, 2017. The training exercise was done in support of the Strategic Airlift Command operated out of Papa Air Base, Hungary. Strategic Airlift Command consists of 12 NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Luke Milano

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 performs a dry contact with a C-17 Globemaster III during an aerial-refueling training exercise over Germany, Oct. 19, 2017. The training exercise was done in support of the Strategic Airlift Command operated out of Papa Air Base, Hungary. Strategic Airlift Command consists of 12 NATO and Partnership for Peace nations.



 

News

Headlines – October 25, 2017

News North Korea has tested new solid-fuel missile engine – North Korean ballistic missile scientists carried out a static test of a new type of solid-fuel engine early last week, a U.S. government source with knowledge of North Korea’s ballistic missile programs told The Diplomat. According to the source, the test took place at North...
 
News

News Briefs – October 25, 2017

Qatar opens new military office in D.C., showing U.S. close ties The government of Qatar is opening a new military office in Washington, D.C., as it works to show close security ties to the United States. Qatar’s defense ministry inaugurated the military attaché office Oc.t 23 in the Georgetown neighborhood, a few blocks from Qatar’s...
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman

F-35A Lightning II scheduled for first operational deployment to Indo-Asia-Pacific

Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II, from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis for take-off at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 13, 2017. The F-35A is being deployed unde...
 
