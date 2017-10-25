Aerotech News & Review


October 25, 2017
 

News Briefs – October 25, 2017

Qatar opens new military office in D.C., showing U.S. close ties

The government of Qatar is opening a new military office in Washington, D.C., as it works to show close security ties to the United States.

Qatar’s defense ministry inaugurated the military attaché office Oc.t 23 in the Georgetown neighborhood, a few blocks from Qatar’s embassy. Military officials from the U.S. and other countries attended as the Qatari and American national anthems were played.

Staff Brig. Gen. Yousef al-Kuwari is the Qatari defense attaché. He says six officers and one non-commissioned officer will be posted to the office, representing Qatar’s army, navy, air force and special forces.

Qatar is seeking to cast itself as a reliable U.S. counterterrorism partner amid a Persian Gulf diplomatic crisis. The U.S. has found itself squeezed between Qatar and its neighbors, who accuse Qatar of supporting extremism. AP



 

