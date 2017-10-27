Headlines – October 27, 2017

News

NATO official: Turkey faces ‘consequences’ if purchase of S-400 completed –

A top NATO official has warned of “necessary consequences” for Turkey should the alliance member purchase a Russian air-defense system.



Qatar, Russia sign agreements on air defense, supplies –

Qatar signed a military technical cooperation agreement and memorandum of understanding on air defense and military supplies with Russia Oct. 26, a statement from the Qatari defense ministry said.





Business

Boeing hit with another KC-46 cost overrun, this time worth $329 million –

Boeing on Oct. 25 disclosed more bad news on the KC-46 program: The company will have to eat another $329 million as a result of cost overruns.



Northrop pulls out of MQ-25 drone competition –

Northrop Grumman will not put forward a bid for the U.S. Navy’s MQ-25 unmanned tanker aircraft, its CEO announced Oct. 25.



UK contract pricing hawks get industry pushback –

The organization tasked with vetting noncompetitive defense contracts in the U.K. has saved the Ministry of Defence £313 million (U.S. $412 million) since its inception three years ago. However, it is facing a refusal by some suppliers to provide information on costs and prices, according to a report from the government’s financial watchdog.



GSA RFI could topple DUNS monopoly –

The General Services Administration issued a request for information on the future of entity identification and validation services that could replace the expiring contract with Dun & Bradstreet in 2018.





Defense

U.S. lawmakers begin wrangling over annual defense policy bill –

The U.S. House and Senate conferees on a massive 2018 defense authorization bill are launching negotiations between the chambers’ competing bills.



DISA authorized to speed up buys –

With the glacial pace of traditional acquisition, many within the Department of Defense have been raving about the benefits of a special, speedier buying authority called Other Transaction Agreements.



Army receives upgraded Abrams tank — and more improvements are on the way –

The first of a batch of upgraded M1A2 Abrams tanks has hit the Army, with more improvements coming in the next few years.



Navy: Shipyard security wasted $21 million on gear, vehicles –

Navy investigators say security personnel at a public shipyard in Virginia created an unauthorized police force that wasted up to $21 million on equipment, manpower and vehicles that included a high-speed boat.



Trump’s 355-ship fleet will take until 2050s –

The President, Congress and the Navy now all want the fleet to grow from the current 278 ships to 355, but that will probably take until the 2050s, the Navy’s No. 2 civilian said Oct. 25.



Air Force’s $2 billion bomber request pays for staff, drawings –

The $2 billion that the U.S. Air Force wants to spend this fiscal year for the new B-21 bomber would go toward added staffing for contractor Northrop Grumman Corp., software development and producing detailed engineering drawings, according to a top service official.



Marines training expeditionary cyber defenders to join forces in the field –

When it comes to information technology systems, the Marines have a few adages: they fight on one network, and the discussion starts from the fighting hole to the flagpole given the expeditionary nature of the force.





Veterans

Remains identified as 17-year-old New Jersey soldier missing in Korean War –

The remains of a New Jersey soldier who went missing during the Korean War will be buried next month at Arlington National Cemetery.