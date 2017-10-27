Aerotech News & Review


News

October 27, 2017
 

News Briefs – October 27, 2017

U.S. to question Zapad war games at NATO-Russia meet

The U.S. envoy to NATO says the United States will talk to Russia this week about its lack of transparency during major military exercises last month in Belarus.

U.S. Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters Oct. 24 that “there was a lack of transparency on Russia’s part about what they said they were going to do and what they were doing.”

Russia said it mobilized fewer than 13,000 troops for the Zapad war-games, the internationally recognized limit beyond which monitors should be invited.

Bailey Hutchison said the Sept. 14-20 exercises were “much more comprehensive than that.” Some U.S. estimates suggest 40,000 troops took part.
She will raise the issue Thursday at NATO’s talks with Russia in their format for discussing cooperation and airing differences, the NATO-Russia Council. AP
 

Boeing tops Street third quarter forecasts

Boeing posted better-than-expected, third-quarter net income of $1.85 billion and raised its outlook for the year.

The Chicago company earned $3.06 per share, or $2.72 when adjusted for one-time gains and charges. That’s 7 cents better than industry analysts had predicted, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

Boeing delivered a record 202 commercial airplanes last quarter, pushing revenue to $24.31 billion. That also edged out Wall Street predictions and beat the $23.9 billion for the same period last year.

The aircraft maker’s net income fell almost 20 percent from the year ago quarter because it got a sizeable tax break then. Boeing posted earnings of $2.28 billion in the third quarter last year.

Boeing expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.90 to $10.10 per share, a dime better than earlier forecasts.

The Commerce Department also reported Wednesday that orders for commercial aircraft surged more than 30 percent in September, reflecting strength industry-wide.

Shares of Boeing edged higher before the opening bell Oct. 25, and are up more than 90 percent in the past 12 months and more than 70 percent this year. AP



 

