Aerotech News & Review


Local

October 27, 2017
 

Nose art pays tribute to B-52’s top secret past

Tags:
Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

Aviation artist Mike Machat recently completed nose art on the 419th Flight Test Squadron’s B-52 #60-0036. About 50 years ago, the bomber was used in a top secret test program named Tagboard. The program involved testing the D-21, which was a ramjet-powered reconnaissance drone that could reach Mach 3 speed.

A B-52 Stratofortress from the 419th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is sporting new nose art to commemorate it’s storied past.

Renowned aviation artist Mike Machat completed the artwork earlier this month on B-52 #60-0036. Machat recently completed nose art on an Edwards B-1B Lancer and was again commissioned by the 412th Test Wing for this project.

About 50 years ago, the bomber was used in a top secret test program named Tagboard. The program, which has since been declassified, involved testing the D-21, which was a ramjet-powered reconnaissance drone that could reach Mach 3 speed. The new nose art is a re-application of the original work, which has since been painted over following routine maintenance, according to Master Sgt. David Peralta, 912th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Bomber Aircraft Maintenance Unit superintendent.

“Lt. Col. Middleton (419th FLTS commander) brought the original artwork on the nose of aircraft 0036 to the maintenance unit’s attention,” said Peralta. “Since we had recently went through the process of getting approval and the painting completed on the B-1 to honor Desert High School, our AMU sought approval to restore the original artwork from the 60s and 70s because of its historical significance.”

According to Air Force Test Center History Office documents, all manned flights over the Soviet Union were discontinued by President Dwight Eisenhower after Francis Gary Powers’ U-2 spy plane was shot down May 1, 1960. While the U.S. government was planning on using satellites for reconnaissance, the technology was still a few years away and the Central Intelligence Agency determined unmanned drones could fill the gap until satellites became viable.

The D-21 required a mothership to launch given its ramjet engine, which needed to be air-launched at a certain speed to activate. Initially, Lockheed testers used an M-21 (essentially a modified SR-71 Blackbird) to air launch the D-21 drone. The D-21 would be launched from the back of the M-21. Ideally, after conducting its reconnaissance mission it would eject a hatch with photo equipment to be recovered either mid-air or after the hatch landed.

Flight Test Historical Foundation photograph by Danny Bazzell Flight Test Historical Foundation photograph by Danny Bazzell

A D-21 reconnaissance drone is on display at Blackbird Air Park at U.S. Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. The D-21 was a ramjet-powered reconnaissance drone that could reach Mach 3 speed. Ideally, the drone would air launch from a mothership and after conducting its reconnaissance mission it would eject a hatch with photo equipment to be recovered either mid-air or after the hatch landed.

However, on the fourth flight test, the D-21 experienced an “asymmetric unstart” as it passed through the bow wake of the M-21 causing the mothership to pitch up and collide with the D-21 at Mach 3.25. Crewmembers Bill Park and Ray Torick ejected from the M-21, but Torick’s flight suit became ripped and filled with water when he plunged into the ocean where he drowned.

After the accident, the M-21 launch program was cancelled but testers still believed the D-21 would make a valuable reconnaissance vehicle and decided to launch the drone from B-52Hs, one being #0036. The new code name for the D-21 project became Senior Bowl.

After several failed launch attempts, the first successful D-21 launch from a B-52 occurred June 16, 1968. The drone flew 3,000 miles at 90,000 feet. After a few more flight tests, the CIA and the Air Force decided to conduct four operational launches that all ended in failure in some way. Two flights were successful, however the imagery could not be recovered from the D-21’s hatch. The other two operational flights ended with one being lost in a heavily defended area and the other D-21 simply disappeared after launch.

The D-21 program was cancelled July 15, 1971, and both B-52s used for the program were returned to operational Air Force units.

The B-52 #60-0036 currently assigned to the 419th FLTS at Edwards, arrived in 2001 where it has been used as a test bed ever since.  

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit

A B-52 currently used for testing by the 419th Flight Test Squadron, sits on the flightline at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 16, 2017. The bomber, tail# 60-0036, was used in a top secret test program that began with the code name Tagboard. The program involved testing the D-21, which was a ramjet-powered reconnaissance drone that could reach Mach 3 speed. The D-21 would be launched from underneath the wings of the bomber.

“Most of these maintenance and operations units, and many of these old planes, have a storied past. It is great to be able to embrace that heritage and history, while sharing it with the next generation,” Peralta said.

Peralta added that the artwork also was done in conjunction with the 419th FLTS’ 75th anniversary of existence.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 27, 2017

News NATO official: Turkey faces ‘consequences’ if purchase of S-400 completed – A top NATO official has warned of “necessary consequences” for Turkey should the alliance member purchase a Russian air-defense system.   Qatar, Russia sign agreements on air defense, supplies – Qatar signed a military technical cooperation agreement and memorandum of understanding on air...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 27, 2017

U.S. to question Zapad war games at NATO-Russia meet The U.S. envoy to NATO says the United States will talk to Russia this week about its lack of transparency during major military exercises last month in Belarus. U.S. Ambassador Kay Bailey Hutchison told reporters Oct. 24 that “there was a lack of transparency on Russia’s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
army-reality2

Army scientists striving to bring augmented reality to Soldiers

Soldiers were invited to strap on headgear, grab a rifle and fire rounds at opposing forces coming at them on the battlefield and in the air. The venue wasn’t Afghanistan or some other faraway place, however. It was insid...
 
Full Story »

 