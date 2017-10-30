Aerotech News & Review


Local

October 30, 2017
 

F-22 CTF celebrates 20th birthday of Raptor first flight

Tags:
Kenji Thuloweit
Edwards AFB, Calif.
Air Force photograph by Jennifer Correa Air Force photograph by Jennifer Correa

Members of the F-22 Combined Test Force and special guests pose for a photo in front of one the CTF’s F-22 Raptors at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The CTF held a ceremony Oct. 19, 2017, to commemorate the first flight of the F-22.

The F-22 Combined Test Force at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., held a ceremony Oct. 19 to commemorate the first flight of the F-22 Raptor.

The first flight of the first F-22 aircraft took place Sept. 7, 1997. The fighter took off from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Ga., with F-22 chief test pilot Paul Metz at the controls.

The F-22 CTF continues to test systems upgrades and modernization projects on the fifth-generation fighter.

According to the Air Force, the F-22 Raptor’s combination of stealth, supercruise, maneuverability, and integrated avionics, coupled with improved supportability, represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities. The Raptor performs both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions allowing full realization of operational concepts vital to the 21st century Air Force.

The F-22 engines produce more thrust than any current fighter engine. The combination of sleek aerodynamic design and increased thrust allows the F-22 to cruise at supersonic airspeeds (greater than 1.5 Mach) without using afterburner — a characteristic known as supercruise. Supercruise greatly expands the F-22‘s operating envelope in both speed and range over current fighters that have to burn a lot of fuel using an afterburner.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 30, 2017

News Two Navy SEALs under suspicion in strangling of green beret in Mali – Navy criminal authorities are investigating whether two members of the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 6 strangled to death an Army Green Beret on assignment in Mali in June, military officials say.   Pentagon identifies soldier killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash –...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 30, 2017

Pentagon identifies soldier killed in Afghanistan The Pentagon has released the name of a U.S. soldier who died of wounds sustained in a helicopter crash in eastern Afghanistan. The Oct. 27 crash in Logar province killed Jacob M. Sims — a 36-year-old chief warrant officer from Juneau, Alaska. He was assigned to 4th Battalion, 160th...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
CSAF

Goldfein talks taking care of Airmen at Treasure our Troops

Air Force photograph by Scott M. Ash Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein honors scholarship recipients during a gala hosted by ThanksUSA, an organization dedicated to supporting families of fallen service members wi...
 
Full Story »

 