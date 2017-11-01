Aerotech News & Review


News

November 1, 2017
 

Headlines – November 1, 2017

News

China has practiced bombing runs targeting Guam, US says –
China has practiced bombing runs targeting the U.S. territory of Guam, one of a host of activities making U.S. forces here consider Beijing the most worrisome potential threat in the Pacific, even as North Korea pursues a nuclear warhead.
 
 

Business

Malaysian military to acquire patrol aircraft, howitzers after budget increase –
Malaysia’s military has been given the go-ahead with the acquisition of maritime patrol aircraft and self-propelled howitzers, as the country increases its defense spending slightly following drastic reductions.
 
Japan to bolster Philippine maritime security with TC-90 aircraft –
Japan says it will donate five turboprop training aircraft to the Philippines for use in the maritime patrol role, boosting the Southeast Asian nation’s ability to carry out maritime security operations.
 
Navy enhancing its electronic warfare systems –
Engility Corp. has been awarded a $9.4 million contract modification to perform additional electronic warfare services for U.S. Navy and Australian aircraft.
 
Army wants next-gen situational awareness sensors –
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $12 million Army contract to develop sensor fusion for helicopters.
 
Northrop dinged by both Army, Air Force on quality concerns –
Quality control on Northrop Grumman Corp.’s multibillion-dollar weapons systems is under scrutiny after the U.S. Army discovered problems with the contractor’s antimissile system for helicopters and the Air Force voiced fresh concern over its upkeep of surveillance aircraft.
 
 

Defense

After 16 years, congressional debate on military force authorizations remains stalled –
Senate lawmakers said the deaths of four U.S. service members in unheralded anti-terrorism operations in Africa has brought new focus on the need to update the military force authorizations governing those missions.
 
Court bars Trump on transgender troops policy –
A federal court on Monday ruled President Donald Trump cannot act to force transgender service members out of the ranks, a move which critics have repeatedly assailed as unconstitutional.
 
Pentagon responds to GAO F-35 sustainment report –
The F-35 joint program office concedes the Government Accountability Office’s F-35 sustainment report is “factually accurate,” but argues it does not account for depot capability and capacity acceleration.
 
Army hopes to streamline modernization efforts after WIN-T ‘debacle’ –
In addition to technical changes, the U.S. Army is considering structural modifications in the way in procures networking equipment. This includes guidance in the way of recently established cross-functional teams.
 
A new network approach is changing how the Army does business –
The U.S. Army is currently in the throes of a massive change in the way it handles IT systems. After an intensive internal process and insight from congressionally mandated studies, the service has determined that drastic changes are needed for its network and command posts.
 
Broken F-35 parts take six months to fix, GAO finds –
If a part on one of the U.S. military’s growing fleet of 250 F-35.s fails, it takes about six months for the depots to repair it—twice the program’s objective.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – November 1, 2017

Iran holds air force drill in heart of its nuclear region Iran’s official IRNA news agency says the Iranian air force is holding its annual military exercise to show off its ability to safeguard the country’s airspace. The drill is taking place near the central city of Isfahan, a region that is home to the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes

Research could lead to better, safer wings

NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes Armstrong’s Flight Loads Laboratory is using a uniquely instrumented wing to investigate advanced methods of monitoring flight loads, which could lead to improved flight safety. A uniquely ins...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

Northrop Grumman technology helps aircraft navigate accurately without GPS

REDONDO BEACH, Calif.–Military aircraft and airborne weapon systems may soon be able to guide themselves to targets on land or sea without using Global Positioning System satellite signals, thanks to new, high speed navigational technology developed by Northrop Grumman. In recent flight demonstrations, the company proved the ability of its All Source Adaptive Fusion software...
 
Full Story »

 