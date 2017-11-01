Aerotech News & Review


Business

November 1, 2017
 

Lockheed Martin awarded $158.5 million upgrade contract for German P-3C Orion aircraft

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin photograph

The Lockheed Martin P-3C Orion Maritime Surveillance Aircraft provides maritime patrol, reconnaissance, anti-surface warfare and anti-submarine warfare capabilities over extended periods of time. Upgrades to the German Navy aircraft include mission system refresh kits, operator training and spares.

Lockheed Martin has received a $158.5 million contract for the second phase of the German Navy P-3C Mission System Refresh program.

The program will upgrade the mission system processing suites on the fleet of eight P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft to support operations through 2035. The Mission System Refresh is part of an overall fleet upgrade that includes structural mid-life upgrades as well as an upgrade to the Instrument Flight Rules cockpit capability.

The Germany P-3C Orion Mission System Refresh Program will include the design, development, manufacture, integration, installation and test of the Lockheed Martin Airborne Tactical Mission System. The majority of the hardware and software design, manufacture and upgrades will be performed at Lockheed Martin sites in Owego, N.Y., Manassas, Va. and Marietta, Ga.

“The P-3 Orion has been the world standard in maritime surveillance for more than 50 years.  Lockheed Martin is dedicated to providing solutions and critical needs that our U.S. Navy and international customers rely on to carry out these critical missions,” said Mike McGuire, Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems Germany P-3 program manager. “The Mission System Refresh provides critical surveillance capabilities, reduces hardware footprint and supports continued future system sustainment.”

The Airborne Tactical Mission System is an Open Architecture JAVA-based system that provides state-of-the-art software programs as well as core mission system processing, display and control components.  By leveraging Commercial-Off-The-Shelf components, future obsolescence costs are reduced thereby supporting the long-term system sustainability for the customer.  In addition to the Airborne Tactical Mission System, the Mission System Refresh will include a new acoustic processing system called the Airborne Rack-Mounted Commercial Portable Processor (AR-C2P) that will provide long-term sustainability in the P-3 aircraft.

The Germany P-3 Orion Mission System Refresh Program began in 2016 when the U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin an initial Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract for $54.9 million for design and development work through Preliminary Design. This current contract award of $158.5 million takes the program from Preliminary Design Review through program completion in 2022.  The eight aircraft operated by the German Navy were procured in early 2006 from the Royal Netherlands Navy. The P-3 boasts a number of international customers; a number of whom envision operating their aircraft though 2040.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 1, 2017

News China has practiced bombing runs targeting Guam, US says – China has practiced bombing runs targeting the U.S. territory of Guam, one of a host of activities making U.S. forces here consider Beijing the most worrisome potential threat in the Pacific, even as North Korea pursues a nuclear warhead.     Business Malaysian military...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 1, 2017

Iran holds air force drill in heart of its nuclear region Iran’s official IRNA news agency says the Iranian air force is holding its annual military exercise to show off its ability to safeguard the country’s airspace. The drill is taking place near the central city of Isfahan, a region that is home to the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes

Research could lead to better, safer wings

NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes Armstrong’s Flight Loads Laboratory is using a uniquely instrumented wing to investigate advanced methods of monitoring flight loads, which could lead to improved flight safety. A uniquely ins...
 
Full Story »

 