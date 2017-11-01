Vandenberg Launches a Minotaur-C Rocket

The Orbital ATK Minotaur-C rocket, carrying 10 small satellites owned by Planet, launched from Space Launch Complex 576-E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 31, at 2:37 p.m. PDT.
Col. Greg Wood, 30th Space Wing vice commander, was the space launch commander.
“This launch was an incredible achievement for Team Vandenberg, Orbital ATK, and our other launch partners,” said Wood. “This Minotaur-C launch marked the first at Vandenberg in six years and I am very proud of the teamwork that led to this successful launch. The hard work and dedication of everyone involved continues to ensure our nation’s access to space.”