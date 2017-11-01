Aerotech News & Review


Vandenberg Launches a Minotaur-C Rocket

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Clayton Wear Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Clayton Wear

The Orbital ATK Minotaur-C rocket, carrying 10 small satellites owned by Planet, launched from Space Launch Complex 576-E at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Oct. 31, at 2:37 p.m., PDT.

Col. Greg Wood, 30th Space Wing vice commander, was the space launch commander.

“This launch was an incredible achievement for Team Vandenberg, Orbital ATK, and our other launch partners,” said Wood. “This Minotaur-C launch marked the first at Vandenberg in six years and I am very proud of the teamwork that led to this successful launch. The hard work and dedication of everyone involved continues to ensure our nation’s access to space.”



 

Headlines – November 1, 2017

News China has practiced bombing runs targeting Guam, US says – China has practiced bombing runs targeting the U.S. territory of Guam, one of a host of activities making U.S. forces here consider Beijing the most worrisome potential threat in the Pacific, even as North Korea pursues a nuclear warhead.     Business Malaysian military...
 
News Briefs – November 1, 2017

Iran holds air force drill in heart of its nuclear region Iran’s official IRNA news agency says the Iranian air force is holding its annual military exercise to show off its ability to safeguard the country’s airspace. The drill is taking place near the central city of Isfahan, a region that is home to the...
 
NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes

Research could lead to better, safer wings

NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes Armstrong’s Flight Loads Laboratory is using a uniquely instrumented wing to investigate advanced methods of monitoring flight loads, which could lead to improved flight safety. A uniquely ins...
 
