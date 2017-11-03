Aerotech News & Review


News Briefs – November 3, 2017

Navy recommends sweeping changes after ship collisions

U.S. Navy leaders are recommending a sweeping list of changes in sailor training, crew requirements and safety procedures to address systemic problems across the Pacific fleet that led to two deadly ship collisions earlier this year, killing 17 sailors.

A report scheduled to be released Nov. 2 calls for about 60 recommended improvements that range from improved training on seamanship, navigation and the use of ship equipment to more basic changes to increase sleep and stress management for sailors.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the report ahead of its release. Another Navy report released Wednesday concluded that three collisions and a ship grounding this year were all avoidable. It says they resulted from widespread failures by the crews and commanders who didn’t recognize and respond to unfolding emergencies quickly. AP
 

Planet Labs says 10 new satellites deployed successfully

Planet Labs says its 10 new Earth-imaging satellites deployed successfully after launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.

The San Francisco-based company says its mission control team has made contact will all of the satellites.

The six SkySat spacecraft and four miniature Dove satellites were launched Tuesday afternoon aboard an Orbital ATK Minotaur C rocket and placed in an orbit 310 miles (500 kilometers) above the Earth.

There are now 13 SkySats and 190 Dove satellites in orbit. AP



 

