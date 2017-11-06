Boeing, Air China celebrate delivery of China’s first 737 MAX 8

Boeing and Air China Nov. 3 celebrated the delivery of the airline’s first 737 MAX 8. China’s national flag carrier is the first airline in the country to receive the 737 MAX. Customers throughout China will take delivery of nearly 100 737 MAXs by the end of next year.

“Air China has been a longstanding valued customer for decades,” said Rick Anderson, vice president of Sales, Northeast Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “This delivery marks another significant milestone in our enduring partnership. We are confident that the 737 MAX 8 will play a key role in Air China’s continued growth.”

Boeing’s partnership with Air China dates back to the 1970s. Air China’s fleet includes seven Boeing 747-8s, 26 777-300ERs, 11 787-9 Dreamliners and more than 140 Next-Generation 737s.

The 737 MAX family has been designed to offer customers exceptional performance, flexibility and efficiency, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range that will open up new destinations in the single-aisle market.

The 737 MAX incorporates the latest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, large flight deck displays, and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market.

The 737 MAX is the fastest selling airplane in Boeing history, accumulating more than 3,900 orders to date from 92 customers worldwide.