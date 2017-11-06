Aerotech News & Review


Local

November 6, 2017
 

Headlines – November 6, 2017

News

U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan –
A U.S. service member died Nov. 4 from wounds sustained during operations in Afghanistan’s Logar province, officials announced.
 
Saudi forces intercept ballistic missile fired at Riyadh by Yemen’s Houthi rebels –
Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed to have fired the missile in response to Saudi and American “aggression.” The incident came hours before a suicide attack in the southern Yemeni city of Aden killed at least five soldiers.
 
Xi urges troops at China’s first overseas base to help promote peace and boost country’s image –
Troops serving at China’s first overseas military base, in the Horn of Africa country of Djibouti, should help promote peace and stability, President Xi Jinping told them in a video chat, encouraging them to promote a good image.
 
 

Business

Trump could let the UAE buy F-35 jets –
As part of a larger U.S. strategy for enhanced strategic cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, the Trump administration has agreed to consider a long-standing request by Abu Dhabi to enter into preliminary talks on future procurement of the F-35 joint strike fighter.
 
Drone wars: Turkey ups homegrown options –
The growing asymmetrical threats on both sides of Turkey’s border with Syria and Iraq have compelled the country’s military, procurement and industry officials to step up efforts to boost new drone programs, even as allies continue to hold back on support.
 
Romania to buy H215 helos from Airbus-IAR consortium –
Romania‘s defense minister has unveiled plans to purchase H215 helicopters from a consortium formed by Airbus Helicopters and Romania’s state-controlled aerospace company IAR.
 
 

Defense

Pentagon: Invasion Only Way to Destroy North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal –
The only way for the U.S. to discover the extent of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and destroy it is through a ground invasion.
 
Analysts: It’s time to kill off the Pentagon’s personnel office –
A pair of defense analysts have a new solution for fixing military personnel and readiness issues: Get rid of the Pentagon’s Personnel and Readiness office.
 
How robots will help U.S. Navy avoid future collisions –
The Navy’s problems are very human in nature. The solution is less human.
 
Deadline nears for enlisted airmen to apply to fly RPAs –
The window for enlisted airmen to apply for the chance to become remotely-piloted aircraft pilots is closing in less than two weeks.
 
Details of South Dakota nuclear-missile accident released –
Bob Hicks was spending a cold December night in his barracks 53 years ago at Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City when the phone rang.
 
Thunderbirds jet landed too fast, skidded off wet runway in June crash –
A Thunderbirds F-16D crashed in June when it landed too fast, skidded off a wet runway and overturned in the grass, injuring the pilot, according to an Accident Investigation Board report released Nov. 3.
 
 

Veterans

Veteran employment in October breaks another record –
The number of unemployed veterans continued to tick downward in October, marking a record low unemployment rate for the second month in a row, according to federal data released Nov. 3.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – November 6, 2017

U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan KABUL, Afghanistan–A U.S. soldier has died from wounds sustained during an operation in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province. The NATO mission in the country issued a statement saying the soldier died during the military operation Nov. 4, without providing further details. President Donald Trump in August approved a Pentagon plan to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Photograph courtesy of Kreg Stockberger

More than 2.4 million names are going to Mars

Photograph courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/Lockheed Martin A spacecraft specialist in a clean room at Lockheed Martin Space Systems in Denver, where the InSight lander is being tested, affixes a dime-size chip onto the lander deck...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

International allies receive F-35 full mission simulators

Lockheed Martin recently delivered F-35 Full Mission Simulators (FMS) to the Israeli, Italian, Japanese and Norwegian Air Forces — the first-ever deliveries to international F-35 operators. The simulators are critical components of the pilot training capability at F-35 operating bases in these four countries, where they will facilitate pilot qualification training, continuation training a...
 
Full Story »

 