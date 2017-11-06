Aerotech News & Review


Defense

November 6, 2017
 

Hill F-35s deploy overseas for second time

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Team Hill Airmen load bags into a commercial aircraft, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Oct. 30, 2017. Nearly 300 Airmen and twelve F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters departed Hill AFB for a six-month deployment to Okinawa.

Twelve F-35A Lightning II aircraft and approximately 300 Airmen from the active-duty 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, departed Oct. 30, 2017, for a six-month deployment to Japan.

The Hill AFB F-35s, assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron (388th FW) and 419th FW, deployed as part of a preplanned theater security package. While this represents the first operational tasking of the F-35A in the U.S. Pacific Command area of responsibility, TSPs have been an integral part of the combatant command’s force posture since March 2004 and are meant to demonstrate the continuing U.S. commitment to stability and security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Airman 1st Class Dakota Zimmer, a crew chief assigned to 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, launches an F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Oct. 30, 2017. Twelve jets and nearly 300 Airmen were deployed to Okinawa as part of Pacific Command’s “theater security” program. The deployment is designed to demonstrate U.S. commitment to stability and security in the region.

This marks the Air Force’s second overseas deployment of the F-35A. The first was to RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, in April 2017.

While a first in-theater for the F-35A, the U.S. Marine Corps F-35B variant has been stationed in the PACOM AOR at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, since January 2017.
Regionally, the air forces of Australia, Japan, and the Republic of Korea have invested in the F-35 program, but none are operational in theater.
 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Total Force 388th and 419th Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II aircraft taxi before departing Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Oct. 30, 2017. Twelve jets and approximately 300 Team Hill Airmen deployed to Japan for six months. The F-35A deployment is the first for the aircraft in the region after its participation in the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Team Hill Airmen load bags into a commercial aircraft, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Oct. 30, 2017. Nearly 300 Airmen and twelve F-35A Lightning II stealth fighters departed Hill AFB for a six-month deployment to Okinawa.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Airman 1st Class Dakota Zimmer, a crew chief assigned to 4th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, launches an F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Oct. 30, 2017. Twelve jets and nearly 300 Airmen were deployed to Okinawa as part of Pacific Command’s theater security program. The deployment is designed to demonstrate U.S. commitment to stability and security in the region.

 

Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw Air Force photograph by R. Nial Bradshaw

Total Force 388th and 419th Fighter Wing F-35A Lightning II aircraft taxi before departing Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Oct. 30, 2017. Twelve jets and approximately 300 Team Hill Airmen deployed to Japan for six months. The F-35A deployment is the first for the aircraft in the region after its participation in the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Headlines – November 6, 2017

News U.S. service member killed in Afghanistan – A U.S. service member died Nov. 4 from wounds sustained during operations in Afghanistan’s Logar province, officials announced.   Saudi forces intercept ballistic missile fired at Riyadh by Yemen’s Houthi rebels – Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed to have fired the missile in response to Saudi and American...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 6, 2017

U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan KABUL, Afghanistan–A U.S. soldier has died from wounds sustained during an operation in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province. The NATO mission in the country issued a statement saying the soldier died during the military operation Nov. 4, without providing further details. President Donald Trump in August approved a Pentagon plan to...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Space
Photograph courtesy of Kreg Stockberger

More than 2.4 million names are going to Mars

Photograph courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/Lockheed Martin A spacecraft specialist in a clean room at Lockheed Martin Space Systems in Denver, where the InSight lander is being tested, affixes a dime-size chip onto the lander deck...
 
Full Story »

 