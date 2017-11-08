Headlines – November 8, 2017

News
Report: Full cost of U.S. wars overseas approaching $6 trillion –
Overseas combat operations since 2001 have cost the United States an estimated $4.3 trillion so far, and trillions more in veterans benefits spending in years to come, according to the latest analysis from the Costs of War project.
Business
Coming in 2021: A laser weapon for fighter jets –
Lockheed Martin will create a high-powered laser for the U.S. Air Force that will be demonstrated on a fighter jet in 2021.
Raytheon clinches another European Patriot deal, beats out Eurosam –
Sweden has chosen the Raytheon-manufactured Patriot for its new air and missile defense system following a competition that pitted it against French consortium Eurosam’s SAMP/T.
Indian defense industry lambastes policy approach to $3 billion helicopter program –
India has formally approved the acquisition of 111 naval utility helicopters for $3.39 billion to be domestically manufactured under the Strategic Partners policy, but the local private defense industry feels the program is infeasible.
Navy’s Triton drone gets a targeting upgrade –
Raytheon has been awarded a $7.2 million Navy contract to provide sensors for the MQ-4C Triton UAV manufactured by Northrop Grumman.
The Navy is getting an extra-large underwater drone –
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $43.2 million Navy contract for an autonomous vehicle design.
Army CERDEC pushing for next-gen airborne sensor systems –
CACI International Inc. has been awarded a $91 million Army task order for support of airborne ISR systems.
Japan in talks with U.S. on buying Aegis missile defense –
The Pentagon is providing Japan with initial pricing and technical data to decide if it wants to buy a ground-based version of the Aegis missile defense system used on U.S. Navy cruisers and destroyers, according to officials and documents.
Defense
Senate confirms John Gibson as Trump Pentagon nominees begin to move –
The Senate confirmed another of President Trump’s picks to fill a Pentagon post Nov. 7 as it speeds up consideration of defense nominees.
DOD nominee: It’s ‘insane’ Americans can buy high-powered firearms –
President Donald Trump’s nominee for a top Pentagon health job said during a nomination hearing Nov. 7 that he thinks it is “insane” that American civilians can buy high-powered firearms for personal use.
Lawmakers demand answers on Air Force’s mishandling of shooter’s records –
Congressional lawmakers are demanding answers on how Air Force officials could have mishandled legal information that may have prevented a former airman from killing 26 people in a church shooting Nov. 5.
Pentagon has known of crime reporting lapses for 20 years –
The Pentagon has known for at least two decades about failures to give military criminal history information to the FBI, including the type the Air Force didn’t report about the accused Texas church killer who assaulted his then-wife and stepson while serving as an enlisted airman.
Combat, cultural readiness key for new Army trainers –
As the Army creates a new training brigade, military leaders aren’t looking only at combat techniques and discipline, but also cultural biases and personality issues. The aim is to root out soldiers unfit for their unique mission.
Lawmaker demands regular updates on combating pilot oxygen deprivation –
When Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, first heard instructors at the U.S. Navy’s flight school in Meridian, Miss., were refusing to fly T-45 training jets over issues with the plane’s oxygen system, she was skeptical. “I thought: ‘Well, shame on them,’ ” she told reporters in a meeting Nov. 7.
Losing battle: Cash, incentives won’t be enough to tackle Air Force pilot crisis –
With President Trump’s order allowing the Air Force to bring retired pilots back on active duty, the no-holds-barred effort to staunch the bleeding of its pilots has now reached the highest levels of government.
Veterans
Only one federal agency made the top 10 list of best places for veterans to work –
Veterans have ranked the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection agency as the third-best place to work in the country, according to the newly released 2017 survey.
VA secretary wants full review of veterans’ benefits programs –
Veterans Affairs officials will launch a new advisory board to review department benefits to find ways to simplify the current process and cut back on bureaucratic costs.
VA programs at the center of Congress’ latest health care battle –
Congress’ next big health care fight has already begun, and this time it’s in the Department of Veterans Affairs.