Aerotech News & Review


Business

November 10, 2017
 

Boeing, CDB Aviation finalize order for 737 MAXs, 787 Dreamliners

Boeing illustration Boeing illustration

Boeing and CDB Aviation Nov. 9 finalized an order for 42 737 MAX 8s, 10 737 MAX 10s and eight 787-9 Dreamliners. The order puts the 737 MAX program over 4,000 orders total.

Boeing and CDB Aviation Nov. 9 finalized an order for 42 737 MAX 8s, 10 737 MAX 10s and eight 787-9 Dreamliners.

The order, valued at $7.4 billion at current list prices, was announced as a Memorandum of Understanding at the 2017 Paris Air Show. The order includes a conversion of six 737 MAX 8 orders, to the 737 MAX 10.

CDB Aviation, one of the largest and most influential Chinese-owned aviation leasing companies, is part of the launch customer group for the 737 MAX 10, the newest member of Boeing’s 737 MAX family.

“The 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner are some of the most advanced, most fuel-efficient airplanes in the world today,” said CDB Aviation President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Chang. “We’re confident that the reliability, efficiency and superior economics of the MAX and Dreamliner families will be very appealing to our customers.”

Based in Dublin, Ireland, CDB Aviation operates as a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., LTD (CDB Leasing) (HKEX stock code:1606) and features a committed fleet of over 300 aircraft.

“CDB Aviation is a leader in the leasing market and we’re excited the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner will be the pillars of its growing fleet,” said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister.

The 737 MAX family is the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing history with over 4,000 orders from 93 customers worldwide. Boeing has delivered more than 30 737 MAX airplanes this year.

“Being one of the launch customers of the MAX 10 and bringing the MAX family’s orders over the 4,000 milestone further demonstrates CDB Aviation’s steadfast efforts to advance its global mission and deliver the latest technology aircraft to current and prospective customers,” added Chang.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is the fastest-selling twin-aisle airplane in history. Boeing has delivered more than 600 787s entering service in 2011, flying more than 200 million people on more than 610 unique routes, saving over 19 billion pounds of fuel.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – November 10, 2017

News Congress’ $700 billion defense authorization adds 20,000 troops, rejects Space Corps – Congressional negotiators on Nov. 8 agreed on a $700 billion defense authorization plan for fiscal 2018, including a 2.4 percent pay raise for troops and a boost in military end strength of more than 20,000 service members.     Business Nuclear-powered subs,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – November 10, 2017

Morocco launches first spy satellite, gets strategic boost MARRAKECH, Morocco–Morocco has launched its first observation satellite, to be used for military activities, surveillance of its borders and coastline and monitoring desertification in the region. The Mohammed VI-A satellite was launched Nov. 8 from Kourou, French Guiana, in the presence of prominent Moroccan figures. It will...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

Sacrifice over the sea

Courtesy photograph 1932 Antelope Valley High School class picture of hometown hero Richard Rowell, second row third from the left. The hometown boy … the beloved son of a mother and a father … the brother … the soldier o...
 
Full Story »

 