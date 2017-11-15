Headlines – November 15, 2017

News

U.S. House calls military’s role in Yemen civil war unauthorized –

The U.S. House unanimously passed a non-binding resolution Nov. 13 asserting U.S. military assistance to Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s Shiite rebels is not covered by previous war authorizations.





Business

Raytheon: Saudi-based Patriots intercepted over 100 missiles since 2015 –

Saudi Arabia-based Patriot batteries have intercepted more than 100 tactical ballistic missiles launched from Yemen since the Saudi-led war against Iranian-backed Houthis began in 2015, according to U.S. prime contractor Raytheon.



Dassault to modernize UAE’s Mirage fleet for a reported $350 million –

The United Arab Emirates plans to order an upgrade for its fleet of Mirage 2000-9 fighter jets, Dassault Aviation said Nov. 14.



New Leonardo exec optimistic on business reorganization’s effect on U.S. bids –

Leonardo is widely considered the dark horse for the two major U.S. military aerospace competitions in which it’s currently competing: the T-X trainer competition and the UH-1N Huey helicopter replacement program, where it is teamed with Boeing.



Fresh from Saudi demo, Scorpion jet shows off in Dubai –

Textron’s Scorpion jet has had a busy couple of weeks in the Middle East, capping off an 11-day demonstration to Saudi Arabia with a visit to the Dubai Airshow.



Germany quintuples arms sales to Saudi Arabia and Egypt –

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration has been criticized for massively increasing arms sales to Middle East dictatorships Saudi Arabia and Egypt. One opposition lawmaker branded the trade “reprehensible.”



Super Hornet could be chosen as Bulgaria’s next fighter jet by July –

Bulgaria will request an offer from Boeing for its F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft as the country aims to select a new fighter jet by the end of July 2018, according to the country’s defense minister.



Singapore Navy takes ‘quantum jump’ in adding 2 more ships to service –

Singapore has commissioned the second and third locally built littoral mission vessels into its Navy, as the lead ship of the class deploys overseas for the first time.





Defense

Congress may be making the Pentagon Amazon’s next big customer –

Though lawmakers revised the so-called “Amazon amendment,” only a small number of companies could provide the government with an e-commerce site.



Pentagon OKs surgery for transgender soldier at military hospital –

An active-duty service member was to undergo gender transition surgery Tuesday in the first such procedure approved by the Pentagon and performed at a military medical facility, defense officials said.



McCain: Military personnel’s 100-hour work weeks must stop –

Senators made it clear to Defense Department nominees at a nomination hearing Tuesday that they expect action to address problems with military personnel readiness.



McCain wants answers from Army on waivers for recruits with history of self-mutilation –

Sen. John McCain said Nov. 14 his Armed Services Committee is seeking answers from the Army over a media report that a new policy provides waivers to recruits with a history of self-mutilation and other mental health issues.



Congress wants Army’s modernization strategy –

Congress is requiring the Army to develop a modernization strategy due out in the spring of 2018, according to language in the conference report of the defense policy bill made public Nov. 9.



Congress to limit WIN-T funds until Army delivers tactical comms plans –

Congress is planning to limit funding for the backbone of the Army’s tactical network until the service delivers a report on how it plans to modernize its tactical communications and data networks, according to language in a conference committee report of the fiscal year 2018 defense policy bill made public Nov. 9.



Air Force to begin exploring use of defensive laser weapons on KC-135s –

The Air Force has been talking about placing laser weapons on fighter jets for some time, but Air Mobility Command is also looking to the possibility of using lasers to counter surface-to-air and air-to-air missile threats.



Air Force security forces commander at Nellis, Creech relieved –

The commander of the 99th Security Forces Squadron at Nellis and Creech Air Force bases in Nevada was relieved of command last month.





Veterans

Preserving the past: Nine tips on obtaining missing military records (and awards) for you or a loved one –

Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, it’s expected that about a half-million will be alive at the end of 2017.





Space & Technology

NASA reveals ‘nuclear engine’ that could provide power to first humans on Mars –

NASA is set to begin testing a radical ‘nuclear engine’ that could provide power for astronauts on the Martian surface. Dubbed the ‘Kilopower’ it would use a uranium rector the size of a toilet roll to create heat.