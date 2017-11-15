News Briefs – November 15, 2017

101st Airborne soldier dies in non-combat incident in Iraq

A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division has died in Iraq from what the Department of Defense says were injuries sustained during a non-combat-related incident.

The Department of Defense said in a news release Nov. 12 that 35-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lee M. Smith, of Arlington, Texas, died Nov. 11 at Camp Taji. Smith was assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell, Ky. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, a combined joint task force focused on combating the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

The incident is under investigation. Further details haven’t been released. AP



EgyptAir to buy 12 Bombardier aircraft for $1.1 billion

Egypt’s flagship state carrier EgyptAir has signed a letter of intent to order 12 Bombardier CS300 passenger aircraft for $1.1 billion.

The agreement, announced and signed at a ceremony Nov. 14 at the Dubai Airshow, also includes purchase rights for an additional 12 aircraft, which would double the value of the sale.

The U.S. Commerce Department has imposed harsh duties on Bombardier, charging the Canadian company of selling the C Series planes in America below cost and receiving government subsidies. In October, it said it would impose an 80 percent duty on top of duties of nearly 220 percent on the aircraft, a benefit for rival Boeing.

After the decision, Bombardier sold a majority stake in its C Series jet business to European aerospace giant Airbus for no cost. AP