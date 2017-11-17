Headlines – November 17, 2017

News
Senate confirms Esper as Army secretary –
Senators confirmed former Raytheon executive Mark Esper as the new Army secretary Nov. 15, filling the service’s top civilian post after nearly a year of nomination turmoil for the White House.
Airliners and F-15s involved in bizarre encounter with mystery aircraft over Oregon –
Something quite out of the ordinary occurred in the skies over Oregon on October 25th, 2017.
Business
Here are all the defense deals announced at Dubai Airshow –
The big winners have been defense primes from the United States and Europe, but of the several companies picking up awards from the Emirati military, none have racked in more than one contract.
British-built Hawk training jets to be maintained by BAE –
BAE Systems will contract with the UAE-based Advanced Military Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Center, or AMMROC, to provide repairs and upgrades to Hawk Mk61, Mk102 and Mk63 aircraft at a facility in Abu Dhabi until 2020.
Pentagon eyes intimate R&D tie-up with UAE based on US-Israel model –
U.S. and Emirati defense officials will meet next month in Abu Dhabi to continue discussions on technology security protocols that aim to elevate the level at which Washington can share and ultimately co-develop sensitive technologies with one of its most prized strategic partners in the region.
Turkey’s newest armed drone makes debut at Dubai Airshow –
After less than a year of development, a new extended-wing, armed version of the Karayel UAV by Turkey-based Vestel Defence Industry made its international debut among the static displays at this week’s Dubai Airshow.
Saudi use of U.S., Russian air-defense systems will create ‘serious challenges’ –
The simultaneous operational deployment of a U.S. and a Russian air-defense system in Saudi Arabia will be “difficult and will pose a problem,” according to Lockheed Martin’s vice president of air and missile defense systems.
Face to face with the Turkish T129 ‘Atak’ attack helicopter –
Go face to face with the TAI T129 “Atak” attack helicopter at the Dubai Airshow 2017.
Go inside the cockpit of the Antonov An-70 STOL airlifter –
Get a unique look inside the cockpit of the Antonov An-70 STOL airlifter from the Ukraine.
See the aircraft on display at the Dubai Airshow –
Defense News Weekly’s Jeff Martin takes us to the Dubai Airshow and shows off the many military aircraft on display.
Beihang Unmanned Aircraft System Technology unveils strike-capable UAV –
China’s Beihang Unmanned Aircraft System Technology unveiled Nov. 13 its TYW-1 strike-capable reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle and what appeared to be a new version of the BZK-005 multirole medium-altitude long-endurance UAV at the company’s new factory in the eastern Chinese city of Taizhou.
Norway cleared to buy follow-on AMRAAMs –
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Raytheon AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Norway.
U.S. defense companies outspend international rivals in R&D –
Amid Pentagon cuts for research and development, the top U.S. aerospace and defense firms have increased their own R&D spending by almost $12 billion in 2017.
Elbit Systems grows Hermes family with new tactical system –
Elbit Systems has developed a small tactical-level unmanned aircraft system (UAS) that is designed to offer extended endurance.
Industry expresses ‘fears’ over India’s future combat vehicle program –
India has launched a $4.8 billion program for the domestic production of 1,770 multipurpose future ready combat vehicles by private companies partnered with overseas original equipment manufacturers.
Navy’s high-tech range support plane will feature advanced telemetry system –
Raytheon has been awarded a $79.7 million contract to support telemetry data collection, range safety and surveillance, and communications relay on the Navy’s new range support platform, an airborne early warning version of the Gulfstream G550 business jet.
BAE awarded contract to repair, modernize USS Tortuga –
BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair has been awarded $139.8 million to repair and modernize the USS Tortuga LSD-46, a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship.
Defense
Navy recruits will have to pass a run test prior to boot camp starting in January –
The Navy has never required prospective recruits to demonstrate much in the way of Forrest Gump-ian running talent prior to reporting to Recruit Training Command Great Lakes, but changes are on the horizon.
‘No changes to standards’: Army leaders take control of waiver controversy –
The Army is in full damage-control mode following an explosive story that the service had in August lifted a ban on granting waivers to potential recruits with a history of mental health disorders and substance abuse.
Army acknowledges failures to report crime data to FBI –
The Army’s top general said Wednesday his service has failed in a “significant amount” of cases to alert the FBI to soldiers’ criminal history.
Did U.S. soldiers caught in Niger ambush fall into enemy hands? –
Amid disturbing and sometimes conflicting reports of U.S. soldiers outnumbered and outgunned as they fought nearly 200 enemy fighters in Niger, the military is asking for patience as it tries to piece together what really happened on that deadly night.
Navy only interested in stable 2-a-year attack boat build rate despite Congressional authority to buy more –
The Navy’s undersea warfare division is eyeing a stable two-a-year attack submarine rate to reach its ultimate goal of a 66-SSN fleet, despite calls from outside the service to build a larger navy faster.
‘Video game warfighting’ helps squad leaders virtually prepare Marines for battle –
One battalion’s work with a handful of old computers is putting infantry squad leaders in the role of an NFL coach with the ability to plan, execute and review an entire mission, complete with instant replay.
Veterans
VA asks for quick funding fix to start 10-year medical records overhaul –
Veterans Affairs officials say it will take 10 years to fully match their electronic medical records with the military’s system, but they need nearly $800 million by the end of the year or else risk taking even longer.
What will the Trump era mean for for-profit schools? –
“It’s time for a regulatory reset.”
New HBO documentary highlights the sacrifices of special operators’ canines –
A new documentary commemorating the multi-purpose canines fighting alongside U.S. Special Operations forces downrange is now airing on HBO’s online service at hbogo.com.