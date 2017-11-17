News Briefs – November 17, 2017

UN votes to add 900 peacekeepers in Central African Republic

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution increasing the U.N. peacekeeping force in the conflict-torn Central African Republic to a total of 11,650 military personnel.

The addition of 900 soldiers comes as the impoverished Central African Republic, known as CAR, faces rising communal tensions, violence and a deteriorating humanitarian situation.

France’s U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre, who sponsored the resolution, said Nov. 15 that the Security Council “cannot afford to take the risk of allowing CAR to relapse into a crisis as tragic as the one in which it was mired between early 2012 and early 2014.”

He said that “the council must throw its full weight into halting the spiral of violence” and “recreate positive momentum in that country.” AP



Italy, Germany defend Libyan patrols after UN criticism

Italy and Germany are defending EU support for Libyan coast guard patrols to return migrants back to Libya after the U.N. human rights chief denounced the policy as inhuman.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano and his German counterpart, Sigmar Gabriel met Nov. 15 in Rome, a day after the U.N. released the findings of a Nov. 1-6 monitoring visit to Libyan detention centers. Human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said the conditions uncovered were “an outrage to the conscience of humanity.”

Alfano insisted that Italy’s support for the Libyan coast guard — which has included patrol boats and training — has saved lives.

Alfano said, “We invite all those who are giving lessons to instead give more funds, more logistical support and more intervention in Libya to solve this issue.” AP