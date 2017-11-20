Aerotech News & Review


Wilson to logistics Airmen: ‘Failing at logistics can bring down the mighty’

Staff Sgt. Rusty Frank
Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson delivers the keynote address during the 2017 Logistics Officer Association Symposium in Washington D.C., Nov. 17, 2017. During her remarks Wilson discussed how logistics and innovation contribute to the success of the Air Force.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson spoke about how logistics acquisitions contribute to the success of the Air Force at the 2017 Logistics Officers Association Symposium in Washington, D.C., Nov. 17, 2017.

“Failing at logistics can bring down the mighty,” said Wilson. “Napoleon, the Germans in their march toward Moscow and Rommel in North Africa, all learned that lesson the hard way.”

With an increase in modernization over the next 10 years in the form of bombers, fighters, tankers, satellites and helicopters, it’s Wilson’s goal to harness the power of innovators and entrepreneurs within the Air Force, across the country and throughout the world.

“The priority is to drive innovation in order to secure our future,” said Wilson.

The Air Force is looking at a broad approach to provide Airmen what they need to maintain proficiency as the service modernizes its munitions and airframes, said Wilson.

“We will be looking to all of you to think, to design the logistics and the maintenance of the future,” said Wilson.

A commitment to innovation will allow the Air Force to capitalize on promising science and technology breakthroughs. The service is working on the acquisitions process to get items from the factory to the flight line faster in order to win both the conventional and unconventional fight.

She acknowledged that the acquisitions career field, probably more than any other, has to be the real time problem solvers.

“Logistics and maintenance win wars,” said Wilson. “What new tools will change the air dominance … ask yourself that and then go out and build it.” 



 

