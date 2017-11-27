Headlines – November 27, 2017

News

Navy identifies three sailors lost in crash in Philippine Sea –

The Navy has identified the three sailors lost in a C-2A Greyhound crash Nov. 22.



Air Force identifies pilot killed in T-38 crash near Laughlin AFB –

Officials at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, have identified the pilot who was killed in a T-38 Talon crash Nov. 20 as Capt. Paul Barbour.



Following missile deal, NATO forced to shrug off Turkey’s closer ties with Russia –

A top NATO official says the alliance has no choice but to accept for now Turkey’s decision to purchase a highly advanced missile defense system from Russia, a move that puts additional strain on an already damaged relationship with its allies.





Business

Army’s new light tank competition kicks off –

The Army’s effort to bring a Mobile Protected Firepower capability to infantry brigade combat teams — a near-term priority laid out in the service’s combat vehicle modernization strategy — has officially kicked off with the release of a request for proposals Nov. 21.



French military services will soon have the ‘active digital map of the 21st century’ –

A five-strong consortium has won the 10-year Sysnav contract, a key element in an information system designed to provide an active digital map for the French services, Airbus Defence and Space said.



Air Force extends JSTARS fleet support partnership –

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $349.6 million Air Force contract to provide logistics for the E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS) aircraft.



U.S. missile defense architecture upgrades will help neutralize long-range threats –

The Long Range Discrimination Radar missile defense radar has passed its critical design review.



In a blow to RTD, France selects Nexter for light multirole vehicle –

France has picked Nexter in a tender for a light multirole reconnaissance vehicle, dubbed “Light VBMR,” dealing a heavy blow to close contender Renault Trucks Defense, three executives said.





Defense

New Army tests put a tank crew in charge of a mini-formation of unmanned vehicles –

Army researchers are testing future scenarios in which a single tank crew would control not only its own tank but a drone and two other unmanned vehicles in a coordinated attack using robot systems.



Women get chance to ‘one-up’ the men in mixed infantry units –

The young Army infantry recruits lined up in full combat gear, guns at the ready. At the signal, a soldier in front kicked in the door and they burst into the room, swiveling to check around the walls for threats.



IG: Navy’s $5.7 billion electronic warfare program has ‘significant’ overruns –

The Navy’s Surface Electronic Warfare Program is experiencing significant cost overruns that could put the program behind schedule, a Department of Defense Inspector General report found after complaints to the IG hotline.



Navy wants small warships that pack a bigger punch –

The Navy’s fast-and-maneuverable littoral combat ship was criticized for lacking enough firepower and armor to survive a maritime battle. The Navy is addressing those concerns with a new class of small-but-powerful frigates that will pack a bigger punch.



Super Cobra lands on ballfield in Maine to pick up Marine’s cellphone –

When a Marine forgot his cellphone at lunch in Bar Harbor, Maine, on Nov. 18, he did what anyone would do – called the restaurant where he left it.



Marine Light Armored Vehicles getting new anti-tank turrets –

Marine Light Armored Vehicles equipped with anti-tank weapons are getting upgraded turrets that can fire radio frequency-guided TOW missiles, officials said.





Veterans

World War II vet to get Moroccan award he earned decades ago –

A 90-year-old World War II veteran is finally getting the military decoration he earned fighting a large blaze in Morocco more than 70 years ago.



To Native Americans, honoring flag might mean a different anthem –

As fierce debate rages about “taking a knee” during the national anthem to protest social injustice, Native Americans have a unique take on the issue as the ethnic group with the highest military-service rate, and an enduring regard for warriors.



Veterans are key as surge of states OK medical pot for PTSD –

It was a telling setting for a decision on whether post-traumatic stress disorder patients could use medical marijuana.