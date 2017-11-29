Headlines – November 29, 2017

News
North Korea’s highest missile test yet means they could hit Washington –
After months of quiet, North Korea resumed testing of its ballistic missile program Nov. 28, launching its highest missile to date, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.
U.S. faces uphill battle recouping arms from Syrian Kurds –
The Donald Trump administration plans to ask Kurdish fighters in Syria to return U.S. weapons loaned for the fight against the Islamic State, but the administration is not ending all support despite growing pressure from NATO ally Turkey.
Business
‘It’s a done deal’: Turkey plans to deploy Russian air-defense system in 2019 –
A top government official in Ankara has said the deployment of a long-range air and anti-missile defense system that Turkey plans to acquire from Russia will be deployed in the country in 2019.
Qatar agrees to terms for buying Typhoon, Hawk aircraft from UK –
Negotiations between the U.K. and Qatar for the purchase of Typhoon fighters and Hawk jet trainers by the Gulf state are complete, and the two sides are now looking for a suitable date to sign the deal, according to a senior BAE Systems official.
BAE testifies to lawmakers on Saudi interest in Typhoons, recent workforce cuts –
Talks over an order for a second batch of Typhoons for Saudi Arabia are ongoing, BAE Systems’ head of government relations has told British lawmakers.
Complex PAC-3 missile test paves way for full-rate production decision –
Five PAC-3 interceptor took out four tactical ballistic missile targets in a recent test at White Sands Missile Range, N.M., according to a Lockheed Martin statement Nov. 28.
Poland to buy Lockheed-made rocket launcher –
Poland wants to buy a Lockheed Martin-made rocket launcher and the State Department has cleared the possible $250 million sale, according to a Defense Security Cooperation Agency announcement.
Five local firms to bid for Turkey’s Altay tank engine contract –
Five Turkish companies have responded to the government’s request for proposals for the development of a power pack for the Altay, an indigenous Turkish tank in the making.
CAE, Rockwell Collins join forces to develop live, virtual, constructive training solutions –
CAE and Rockwell Collins have joined forces to develop live, virtual, constructive training solutions.
Navy awards $30 million modernization contract to Engility –
The U.S. Navy has granted defense firm Engility a $30 million contract to improve systems engineering and capabilities for recovery equipment and aircraft launch at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Maryland.
Cancellation of Spike missile deal could hamper India-Israel defense relations –
Without explaining its decision, the Indian Ministry of Defence last week scrapped a long-pending, $1 billion anti-tank guided missile deal with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.
Could a new Cessna find its way to battlefield? –
FedEx will be the first to operate the new twin-engine turboprop, but military sales may not be far behind.
Defense
Air Force failed to report dozens of service members to gun database –
A review by the United States Air Force has found several dozen cases in which the military failed to report service members charged with or convicted of serious crimes to the federal gun background-check database, Air Force officials said Nov. 28.
A breakthrough in soft robot muscles, funded by military –
Back-flipping robots made of metal and other hard materials may be a big hit on YouTube, but future military robots may need appendages that are far softer, stronger and flexible — more like natural muscle tissue.
Russian jet buzzes Navy aircraft, causing ‘violent turbulence’ –
A Navy P-8A Poseidon flying over the Black Sea was rocked Nov. 18 when a Russian jet flew just 50 feet in front of the American aircraft, leaving the Poseidon in the fighter’s afterburners, U.S. European Command officials said Nov. 28.
After fatal crash, Laughlin Air Force Base’s training aircraft return to the sky –
Flying operations at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas resumed Nov. 27, a week after a fatal T-38 Talon crash prompted the base to ground all its aircraft.