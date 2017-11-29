Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

November 29, 2017
 

Vet Briefs November 29

Remains WWII pilot identified, being brought home for burial

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The Pentagon says the remains of an American pilot recovered in Europe are being returned to his New York family for burial 73 years after he died in a bombing mission.

U.S. military officials said Nov. 28 that Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Robert Mains, of Rochester, N.Y., was the 27-yearold pilot of a B-24 Liberator taking part in a raid over Germany in early April 1945.

His plane was shot down by enemy fighters near the German town of Ludwigslust. Only one member of the 10-member crew survived.

In 1997, a Pentagon team traveled to the town and found aircraft wreckage. Other teams returned in recent years and found bone tissue that was identified as Mains’ using DNA samples provided by his family.

His remains will be buried Dec. 2 in Wading River on Long Island. AP



 

News

Headlines – November 29, 2017

North Korea's highest missile test yet means they could hit Washington – After months of quiet, North Korea resumed testing of its ballistic missile program Nov. 28, launching its highest missile to date, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.   U.S. faces uphill battle recouping arms from Syrian Kurds – The Donald Trump administration plans to...
 
News

News Briefs – November 29, 2017

Report: North Korea fires ballistic missile The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile. South Korea's military says the missile was fired from an area north of Pyongyang early Nov. 29. The news agency reported South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff saying that it and U.S. authorities are analyzing the...
 
Defense

Airman brings Reaper, ISR capabilities closer together

Among the exceptional Airmen of the 25th Air Force are many inspirational leaders, motivators and innovators. Staff Sgt. Nick, 526th Intelligence Squadron (Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.) noncommissioned officer in charge of Distributed Mission Site Flight Operations, is one of those unique Airmen. Through his observations and insight, Nick drew upon expert knowledge and past...
 
