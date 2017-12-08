Aerotech News & Review


Boeing, Turkish Airlines celebrate airline’s first 777 freighter

Turkish Airlines photograph

Boeing and Turkish Airlines celebrated the delivery Dec. 7 of the airline’s first 777 Freighter, the world’s longest-range twin-engine freighter. The plane is seen here arriving in Istanbul.

Boeing and Turkish Airlines celebrated Dec. 7 the delivery of the airline’s first 777 Freighter, the world’s longest-range twin-engine freighter. The airplane and a second freighter on order will help the airline expand its cargo business.

“The delivery of our first 777 Freighter is a milestone event in our cargo business,” said Mr. ?lker Ayc?, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Turkish Airlines. “As a prominent sub-brand of Turkish Airlines, Turkish Cargo increased its freighter destinations served from 55 to 73 from the beginning of this year, reaching approximately one million tons of cargo with a 29 percent increase. It is surely beyond doubt that this is a remarkable success. We’re sure that this significant delivery, which will bring great value to our rapidly growing cargo operations, will also enable our leading sub-brand to further compete, expand and reach new short and long-range destinations from our hub in Istanbul.”

“We are honored to deliver the 777 Freighter to Turkish Airlines,” said Marty Bentrott, Senior Vice President of Sales, Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Central Asia and Africa, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “This aircraft’s range capability, combined with its enhanced cargo capacity, makes it a perfect airplane for Turkish Airlines to continue to profitably grow its global cargo service.”

The 777 Freighter is based on the 777-200LR (Longer Range) passenger airplane and can fly 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometers) with a full payload of 112 tons (102 metric tonnes or 102,000 kg).

Based in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world. It carries over 60 million passengers a year, with direct flights to 300 destinations in 120 countries. The airline made its first domestic flight in 1933 and the first international flight in 1947. Turkish Airlines was founded in 1933 with a fleet of five airplanes that carried a total of 28 passengers, expanding to 329 aircraft today.



 

