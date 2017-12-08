Aerotech News & Review


Business

December 8, 2017
 

Northrop Grumman to perform upgrades, modernization, integration on U.S. Army’s fixed wing ISR fleet

Army photograph Army photograph

The Northrop Grumman team brings more than 50 years of Army-focused and SEMA-specific airborne ISR development and maintenance expertise to this program.

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $750 million contract by the U.S. Army to provide contractor life cycle services for the Army’s Special Electronic Mission Aircraft fleet.

This fixed- wing airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance fleet includes the RC-12X Guardrail, the Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance Surveillance System and Airborne Reconnaissance Low variants.

The award is a base year contract with eight option years, extending to 2027. The work will require high-level aircraft services in support of 75 aircraft. The Northrop Grumman team brings more than 50 years of Army-focused and SEMA-specific airborne ISR development and maintenance expertise.

“We understand SEMA aircraft and the important and unique role it plays in the collection of actionable intelligence around the world,” said John Parker, vice president, global logistics and modernization, Northrop Grumman Technology Services. “Our lifecycle services and cutting edge collection of capabilities not only ensure the aircraft is mission capable today, but also well into the future through an offering of innovative improvement and modernization solutions.”

Northrop Grumman’s responsibilities will include program management, systems engineering and modification, supply chain management, and aircraft modifications and elective upgrades. Northrop Grumman is joined by King Aerospace, Inc. and M1 Support Service, both providing years of SEMA-specific maintenance personnel and expertise.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 8, 2017

News Enlisted combat pilots? The Air Force is launching a test that could lead to that – The Air Force is launching a new pilot training program that will include enlisted airmen — and could eventually lead to them flying combat aircraft.   Pentagon now says 7,200 troops are in Iraq, Syria – The Pentagon...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 8, 2017

Serbia, Bosnia seek to boost ties after war crimes tensions Serbian and Bosnian leaders said Dec. 6 they want to resolve problems left over from their 1990s conflict after tensions soared over the conviction of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic and the death of a Croat ex-general at the Yugoslav war crimes tribunal....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
eafb-vfw4

Cal City VFW post refreshes flag at flying wing crash site

Air Force photograph by Kenji Thuloweit Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9375 members finish planting a new American flag and U.S. Air Force flag at the YB-49 crash site north of Edwards Air Force Base Dec, Calif.,. 4, 2071. The N...
 
Full Story »

 