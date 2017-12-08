Northrop Grumman to perform upgrades, modernization, integration on U.S. Army’s fixed wing ISR fleet

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $750 million contract by the U.S. Army to provide contractor life cycle services for the Army’s Special Electronic Mission Aircraft fleet.

This fixed- wing airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance fleet includes the RC-12X Guardrail, the Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance Surveillance System and Airborne Reconnaissance Low variants.

The award is a base year contract with eight option years, extending to 2027. The work will require high-level aircraft services in support of 75 aircraft. The Northrop Grumman team brings more than 50 years of Army-focused and SEMA-specific airborne ISR development and maintenance expertise.

“We understand SEMA aircraft and the important and unique role it plays in the collection of actionable intelligence around the world,” said John Parker, vice president, global logistics and modernization, Northrop Grumman Technology Services. “Our lifecycle services and cutting edge collection of capabilities not only ensure the aircraft is mission capable today, but also well into the future through an offering of innovative improvement and modernization solutions.”

Northrop Grumman’s responsibilities will include program management, systems engineering and modification, supply chain management, and aircraft modifications and elective upgrades. Northrop Grumman is joined by King Aerospace, Inc. and M1 Support Service, both providing years of SEMA-specific maintenance personnel and expertise.