Headlines – December 13, 2017

News

Pentagon unleashes 2,400 auditors for unprecedented financial review –

After decades of false starts, the Defense Department aims to issue its first audit report in November 2018.



Court refuses Trump request to delay Jan. 1 transgender enlistments –

A federal court has knocked down the Trump administration’s latest request to delay any transgender recruits from enlisting in the military as of Jan. 1, 2018.





Business

SIPRI: Weapons sales up again worldwide –

Arms sales are increasing around the world. The current report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows that the main beneficiaries are armaments groups in the United States and Western Europe.



Japan confirms long-range missile interest in an about-face –

In a remarkable turnaround, Japan’s defense minister has now said the country is looking to acquire air-launched standoff missiles, just three days after telling reporters at a news conference that such a step was only under consideration.



Interview: L3 CEO Michael Strianese reflects on two decades of leadership –

Today, L3 Technologies touts more than $10 billion in revenue, 84 percent of which supports defense. It’s ranked No. 8 on the Defense News “Top 100” list of the largest defense companies in the world. But about two decades ago, L3 was an amalgamation of businesses divested by Lockheed Martin at a time when military spending nosedived.



Qatar inks deal with UK for 24 Typhoon jets, training package –

Britain has signed a deal with Qatar to supply 24 Typhoon fighters as well as a weapons and training package — the biggest export sale of the jet by the U.K. in more than a decade.



MDA awards three contracts to design UAV-based laser –

The Missile Defense Agency has awarded three contracts to develop preliminary designs for an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-based multi-kilowatt class laser to demonstrate beam stabilization technology.



Qatar to negotiate with Nexter for armored vehicles, add-ons –

A letter of intent from Qatar for exclusive negotiations with Nexter has opened talks for various versions of the VBCI armored vehicle and an exploration of onboard systems, weaponry and services, according to three French defense executives.



India puts forward new plan to buy helicopters after ending talks with Lockheed –

After suspending negotiations with Lockheed Martin in April over the price of 16 naval multirole helicopters, India’s Ministry of Defence has mooted a fresh plan for acquiring 24 helicopters for about $1.87 billion.



Former DHS director elected to Lockheed Martin board of directors –

The Lockheed Martin board of directors elected former Department of Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson to the board effective Jan. 1, 2018, the company announced Dec. 11.





Defense

Policy shift: DOD is pushing major program management back to the military –

The Pentagon has steadily been pushing milestone authority for major defense programs to the individual military services, but shifting personnel down from the Office of the Secretary of Defense will take longer.



The heart of Army acquisition reform? Technology –

Army leaders are putting the future firmly in their crosshairs as they aim to overhaul and modernize the service, including the process for developing and procuring high technology. But will the emphasis on the future be enough to save the Army from a history of bureaucracy and red tape that has marred rapid acquisition?



Navy’s premier EW program exhibits poor management, says IG –

The Department of Defense Inspector General has released a redacted report, its second in as many weeks, that takes aim at the management of the Navy’s premier electronic warfare program.



Top U.S. Air Force officer teases changes to multidomain C2 –

The U.S. Air Force’s top general still needs more time to determine how to move out on the service’s just-finalized multidomain command and control assessment, Defense News has heard in an exclusive interview with the officer.





Veterans

Veterans seek class action lawsuit over 1966 H-bombs accident –

Veterans who say they responded to a 1966 accident involving U.S. hydrogen bombs in Spain and then became ill from radiation exposure asked a federal appeals court Dec. 11 to allow a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.