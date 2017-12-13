Aerotech News & Review


News

December 13, 2017
 

Headlines – December 13, 2017

News

Pentagon unleashes 2,400 auditors for unprecedented financial review –
After decades of false starts, the Defense Department aims to issue its first audit report in November 2018.
 
Court refuses Trump request to delay Jan. 1 transgender enlistments –
A federal court has knocked down the Trump administration’s latest request to delay any transgender recruits from enlisting in the military as of Jan. 1, 2018.
 
 

Business

SIPRI: Weapons sales up again worldwide –
Arms sales are increasing around the world. The current report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute shows that the main beneficiaries are armaments groups in the United States and Western Europe.
 
Japan confirms long-range missile interest in an about-face –
In a remarkable turnaround, Japan’s defense minister has now said the country is looking to acquire air-launched standoff missiles, just three days after telling reporters at a news conference that such a step was only under consideration.
 
Interview: L3 CEO Michael Strianese reflects on two decades of leadership –
Today, L3 Technologies touts more than $10 billion in revenue, 84 percent of which supports defense. It’s ranked No. 8 on the Defense News “Top 100” list of the largest defense companies in the world. But about two decades ago, L3 was an amalgamation of businesses divested by Lockheed Martin at a time when military spending nosedived.
 
Qatar inks deal with UK for 24 Typhoon jets, training package –
Britain has signed a deal with Qatar to supply 24 Typhoon fighters as well as a weapons and training package — the biggest export sale of the jet by the U.K. in more than a decade.
 
MDA awards three contracts to design UAV-based laser –
The Missile Defense Agency has awarded three contracts to develop preliminary designs for an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-based multi-kilowatt class laser to demonstrate beam stabilization technology.
 
Qatar to negotiate with Nexter for armored vehicles, add-ons –
A letter of intent from Qatar for exclusive negotiations with Nexter has opened talks for various versions of the VBCI armored vehicle and an exploration of onboard systems, weaponry and services, according to three French defense executives.
 
India puts forward new plan to buy helicopters after ending talks with Lockheed –
After suspending negotiations with Lockheed Martin in April over the price of 16 naval multirole helicopters, India’s Ministry of Defence has mooted a fresh plan for acquiring 24 helicopters for about $1.87 billion.
 
Former DHS director elected to Lockheed Martin board of directors –
The Lockheed Martin board of directors elected former Department of Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson to the board effective Jan. 1, 2018, the company announced Dec. 11.
 
 

Defense

Policy shift: DOD is pushing major program management back to the military –
The Pentagon has steadily been pushing milestone authority for major defense programs to the individual military services, but shifting personnel down from the Office of the Secretary of Defense will take longer.
 
The heart of Army acquisition reform? Technology –
Army leaders are putting the future firmly in their crosshairs as they aim to overhaul and modernize the service, including the process for developing and procuring high technology. But will the emphasis on the future be enough to save the Army from a history of bureaucracy and red tape that has marred rapid acquisition?
 
Navy’s premier EW program exhibits poor management, says IG –
The Department of Defense Inspector General has released a redacted report, its second in as many weeks, that takes aim at the management of the Navy’s premier electronic warfare program.
 
Top U.S. Air Force officer teases changes to multidomain C2 –
The U.S. Air Force’s top general still needs more time to determine how to move out on the service’s just-finalized multidomain command and control assessment, Defense News has heard in an exclusive interview with the officer.
 
 

Veterans

Veterans seek class action lawsuit over 1966 H-bombs accident –
Veterans who say they responded to a 1966 accident involving U.S. hydrogen bombs in Spain and then became ill from radiation exposure asked a federal appeals court Dec. 11 to allow a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

News Briefs – December 13, 2017

Military fails to disclose criminal convictions to FBI A recent lapse by the U.S. Army to disclose a Texas veteran’s criminal record to the FBI is the latest example of the military failing to document criminal convictions, according to a newspaper’s review. Former Army 1st Sgt. Gregory McQueen pleaded guilty two years ago to more...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
NG-army

Northrop Grumman, U.S. Army successfully demonstrate multi-domain, joint air, missile defense

The Northrop Grumman-developed Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, the foundation of the U.S. Army IAMD, has successfully demonstrated extraordinary capabilities for improving joint force operational effec...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph

Hill AFB F-35A maintainers passing the Pacific TSP test

Air Force photograph Staff Sgt. Jordan Jones, 34th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, directs an F-35A Lightning II from the flows at Kadena Air Base, Japan while deployed in support of the first F-35A Pacific Theatre Security Package....
 
Full Story »

 