Aerotech News & Review


Veterans

December 18, 2017
 

Legendary pilot inspires new generation of air warriors

Tags:
Senior Airman Ridge Shan
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Lt. Col. Matthew Gaetke, 310th Fighter Squadron commander, and retired Air Force pilot Lt. Col. Bob Pardo, watch as an F-16 Fighting Falcons take off at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2017. Pardo visited Luke to speak at the graduation of the latest 310th FS F-16 Basic Course class.

In March of 1967, a flight of F-4 Phantom IIs from the 433rd Tactical Fighter Squadron based out of Ubon Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, flew through clear skies for a bombing run on a steel mill in North Vietnam.

The excellent visibility gave the Phantom pilots a clear line of sight to the mill. In return, enemy forces on the ground had a clear line of sight to the fighters. Anti-aircraft fire quickly rose into the sky and struck both aircraft. One was hit in the fuel tank, its contents quickly pouring out.

In the other, Capt. Bob Pardo and his weapons system officer watched. They knew their wingmen, Capt. Earl Aman and 1st Lt. Robert Houghton, were in trouble. They had already lost so much fuel that they would not be able to reach the safety of Laotian airspace or the KC-135 refueling tanker waiting for them there.

Looking below, Pardo saw miles and miles of rice paddies. Ejecting over this area of North Vietnam all but guaranteed capture. Pardo acted quickly. Lining his plane up with the other Phantom’s tailhook, he rose up slowly until the hook made contact with his cockpit canopy, which cracked slightly. Pardo then went full throttle.

In this extraordinarily dangerous position, Pardo used his Phantom to push his wingmen almost 90 miles, just across the border of Laos. Pardo’s own aircraft caught fire, and both aircrews ejected into the coverage of the jungle below. They were rescued less than two hours later.

“I’m just like any other fighter pilot,” Pardo, now a retired lieutenant colonel, said. “I just got lucky for a day and did something that hadn’t been done.”

For his act, now known as “Pardo’s Push,” Pardo and his weapons system officer were awarded the Silver Star. More than four decades later, his name and his maneuver still have meaning to those who serve and fly today.

“For us as fighter pilots now, Lt. Col. Pardo stands as a sterling example of exactly what we should aspire to,” said Maj. John Powers, 310th Fighter Squadron weapons officer. “Throughout his career, and especially in combat, his ingenuity, his dedication to his comrades, and his dedication to his job and service to this country are things we aspire to every day.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

Retired Air Force pilot Lt. Col. Bob Pardo speaks to a group of graduating 310th Fighter Squadron F-16 Basic Course pilots and their friends and families at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2017. Pardo famously prevented the capture of another aircrew by using his aircraft to push their damaged jet into friendly airspace during the Vietnam War in what came to be known as “Pardo’s Push.”

At Luke, the latest class of F-16 Basic Course student pilots, designated BBG-17, graduated from the 310th FS’s training curriculum Dec. 14, 2017. Pardo spoke to the students at their graduation ceremony.

“What I try to do is to help them realize how important they are,” Pardo said. “We’re not just in a big flying club. We have a job to do, and we only get the best people there are to come do it.”

The Air Force is currently facing a severe pilot shortage, more than 2,000 below its optimum requirement. Part of the problem is in retaining pilots after they gain the experience necessary to staff the primary combat ranks of the force.

“What we’re trying to do now in their training is to prepare these fighter pilots to commit to all of the years down the road,” Powers said. “We teach them what it means to be a fighter pilot, teach them the heritage of the fighter pilot culture founded by pilots like Pardo, teach them how important it is for us to carry and pass on that torch, and instill the culture and that internal desire to win into them. I think that is what will carry them on through 10, 20, 30, or 40 years as a fighter pilot.”

The Air Force hopes that retention efforts, expanded training, and improvements to the quality of life for Airmen will reduce the shortage.

“After World War II ended, still 10 percent of the men and women of the United States were serving in the armed forces,” Pardo said. “Today, that number is eight tenths of one percent. We’ve had some really great advances in technology and aircraft, but the shortage is really putting a workload on every person we have flying these aircraft.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Ridge Shan

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 310th Fighter Squadron sits on the flight line at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2017. The 310th FS graduated their latest F-16 Basic Course class Dec. 13, and retired Air Force pilot Lt. Col. Bob Pardo spoke at the ceremony and addressed the graduates.

Pardo’s hope is to inspire the pilots of BBG-17 to understand their role in maintaining the national air defense standard. He recounted his tale and other Air Force experiences he lived through, both good and bad, to reflect the idea that their careers would follow in the same footsteps.

“There’s something in you that says, ‘Hey, I want to be a fighter pilot,’ and then you go through whatever it takes to achieve that goal,” Pardo said. “Those graduates looked to me like eager young people ready to go do the job.”

This wasn’t Pardo’s first B-Course speech, nor was it the first time he’s been in the spotlight for his legacy. Still, after a long day of shaking hands, posing for photos, and motivating Airmen through visits to various sections of the 310th, Pardo reminisces about the attention his reputation earns him in a chat after dark with a few pilots in the 310th heritage room.

“There’s just something incredible about stepping outside and having someone cross a flight line just to shake your hand,” Pardo said. “It has an unusual effect on me every time it happens.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 18, 2017

News U.S. soldier ambushed in Niger wasn’t captured – An American soldier killed in an ambush in Niger with three comrades but recovered days later wasn’t captured alive by the enemy or executed at close range, The Associated Press has learned, based on the conclusion of a military investigation. It found evidence he apparently fought...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 18, 2017

NASA drops replica Orion spacecraft to test parachutes YUMA, Ariz.–NASA on Dec. 15 successfully dropped a replica Orion spacecraft from an Air Force transport aircraft to a southwestern Arizona desert site to test the craft’s ability to cope with a partial parachute failure. The test used two of Orion’s three main parachutes to simulate the...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
bell-first-flight2

Bell V-280 Valor achieves first flight

Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. company, announced Dec. 18 announced that its V-280 Valor has achieved first flight. The V-280 Valor is a next-generation tiltrotor that is designed to provide unmatched agility, speed, range an...
 
Full Story »

 