Aerotech News & Review


Business

December 22, 2017
 

Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer confirm talks over possible deal

Shares of the aircraft maker Embraer soared Dec. 21 after the Brazilian company confirmed media reports that it’s in talks with Boeing regarding a possible deal.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Boeing would be willing to pay a big premium to buy the company that has a market value of about $3.7 billion.

Boeing would get a bigger footprint in the regional jet industry. That is something that rival Airbus is already attempting to do, with plans to buy a majority stake of Canada’s Bombardier Inc.

Embraer, however is highly prized by the Brazilian government, which would have to sign off on the deal. The government has veto power over a change in controlling interest in the company.

Embraer and Chicago-based Boeing said Dec. 21 there is no guarantee that a transaction will result from the talks, and they decline to make any further comments.

The U.S. traded shares Embraer SA rose $4.43, or 22 percent, to close Thursday at $24.42. Boeing’s stock slipped $2.87, about 1 percent, to $295.03.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 22, 2017

News U.S. troops to remain in Iraq and Syria for the foreseeable future – Despite the liberation of Mosul and Raqqa and the pending defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, there are no near-term plans for U.S. troops to begin drawing down forces in the region.     Business Lockheed late delivering its F-35s...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 22, 2017

Interior Dept. says U.S. relies on China for critical minerals The United States is reliant on China and other nations for the overwhelming majority of critical minerals used by the military and for manufacturing everything from smartphones to wind turbines and cars, a new federal report says. The report released Dec. 19 by the U.S....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kate Thornton

AF selects locations for next two Air National Guard F-35 bases

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Kate Thornton Truax Field, Wisc., and Dannelly Field, Ala., were recently named preferred locations to receive the F-35A Lightning II. The 5th generation aircraft will replace current 4th gene...
 
Full Story »

 