Headlines – December 22, 2017

News

U.S. troops to remain in Iraq and Syria for the foreseeable future –

Despite the liberation of Mosul and Raqqa and the pending defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria, there are no near-term plans for U.S. troops to begin drawing down forces in the region.





Business

Lockheed late delivering its F-35s for fourth consecutive year –

Lockheed Martin failed to meet delivery timelines set out in contracts for its F-35 jet for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Pentagon’s contract management agency.



United Technologies resolves U.S. counterfeit parts probe for $1 million –

United Technologies Corp. will pay $1.06 million to resolve claims that a company it indirectly owned falsely certified the authenticity of counterfeit parts incorporated into U.S. Army helicopter engines, the U.S. Justice Department said Dec. 19.



India launches $8 billion program for light combat aircraft –

India formally launched a program Dec. 20 to buy a fleet of 83 single-engine fighters for about $8 billion.



Poland seeks penalty from Leonardo over M-346 trainers –

Poland’s Ministry of National Defence is seeking a financial penalty from Leonardo over delayed deliveries of the M-346 Master jet trainers ordered for the Polish Air Force, according to the deputy defense minister.



Nexter tests weaponry on armored vehicle as part of Qatar negotiations –

Nexter has completed an evaluation of mobility and the firing of a 40mm CTA International gun on its VBCI armored vehicle in Qatar, a major move in a potential sale of the vehicle, the French land systems company said.



Norway orders K9 howitzers in latest win for South Korean arms industry –

The Hanwha Land Systems K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzer has scored another export success, with Norway being the latest customer for the South Korean artillery system.





Defense

B-1B Aircrews Preparing for Return to the Middle East –

B-1B bomber aircrews anticipate returning to the Middle East in coming months and have been training for the evolving battlespaces in Iraq and Syria, as well as Afghanistan, according to officials.



Can Army bring position, navigation and timing tech to the battlefield faster? –

The Army Rapid Capabilities Office has moved its program office for position, navigation and timing to the Program Executive Office – Integrated Electronic Warfare and Sensors, creating a new organizational structure the service hopes will lead to the faster fielding of much needed PNT technologies.



U.S. Navy has a new trick to make its fighters even more lethal –

United States Navy experiments are proving that advanced airborne data-links will greatly improve the capability of the service’s carrier-based strike fighters and electronic attack jets even without the addition of new platforms.