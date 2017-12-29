Aerotech News & Review


CH-53K demonstrates dual hook jettison for first time

Sikorsky photograph

For the first time, a CH-53K King Stallion performed a dual point external load and successfully demonstrated the auto-jettison capability of the aircraft, using a 5,000-pound load. The test took place Dec. 5 at Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation’s Development Flight Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. Currently, there are four Engineering Development and Manufacturing Model aircraft in test and one Ground Test Vehicle; combined the aircraft have logged more than 650 flight hours.



 

News Afghanistan suicide attack: Dozens killed in Kabul – At least 40 people have been killed and 30 wounded in a suicide attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul.   Nigeria says U.S. agrees delayed $593 million fighter plane sale – The United States has formally agreed to sell 12 Super Tucano A-29 planes and weapons...
 
Air Force releases findings of 2016 F-16CM mishap Pacific Air Forces completed an Accident Investigation Board following a December 2016 aircraft mishap involving an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The board concluded that the primary cause of the mishap was the left main landing gear of the F-16CM striking debris...
 
Courtesy photograph

Celebrating 31st Anniversary of the Milestone Flight of Voyager

Photograph by Roy Gant Dick Rutan and George Sandy at the December 2017 Plane Crazy Saturday event at the Mojave Air and Space Port. A packed house turned out at the Mojave Air and Space Port, Dec. 16 to hear Dick Rutan talk ab...
 
