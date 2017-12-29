CH-53K demonstrates dual hook jettison for first time

For the first time, a CH-53K King Stallion performed a dual point external load and successfully demonstrated the auto-jettison capability of the aircraft, using a 5,000-pound load. The test took place Dec. 5 at Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation’s Development Flight Center in West Palm Beach, Fla. Currently, there are four Engineering Development and Manufacturing Model aircraft in test and one Ground Test Vehicle; combined the aircraft have logged more than 650 flight hours.
December 29, 2017