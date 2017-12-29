Aerotech News & Review


Local

December 29, 2017
 

F-35s from Edwards to perform Rose Parade flyover

Two F-35 Lightning IIs from the 31st Test and Evaluation Squadron on Edwards Air Force Base will take part in the traditional flyover at the beginning of the annual Tournament of Roses Parade Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.

The fifth-generation fighters are scheduled to accompany a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber from the 509th Bomb Wing, which is stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo.

According to information from Donate Life America, the flyover will honor organ donor Maj. Benjamin Meier, an Air Force pilot who was assigned to the 31st TES.

The F-35 on the left of the B-2 will represent all organ donors, while the F-35 on the right will symbolize all who have received organs that have prolonged their lives. 

While on a morning run in 2015, Meier was struck in the head by the mirror of a passing truck on Edwards AFB. A Donate Life America release says he was declared brain dead less than 24 hours later. An organ donor, Meier was able to provide his heart, lungs, liver and kidneys to people who live on to this day.

A handmade floragraph with Meier’s likeness will be one of 44 featured on the Donate Life America Rose Parade Float.

According to the organization, the float is part of a national effort of more than 50 organizations that have teamed up to deliver a message that becoming an organ donor can help save and heal lives.

Airmen of the 31st TES joined Meier’s family in a ceremony at Hangar 1810 Dec. 8 where his squadron finished decorating the floragraph. The squadron got the opportunity to place their own touches on the floragraph and added Meier’s call sign “Chex” on his uniform and signed the back of his portrait. The floral portrait is made of dried flowers, seeds and spices, and will be placed on the Donate Life America Rose Parade Float.

Meier was a combat veteran who received the Air Force Air Medal before flying F-35s as part of the 31st TES’ operational test and evaluation mission. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery and is survived by his wife, two young sons, two sisters and parents.

For more, visit http://www.aerotechnews.com/edwardsafb/2017/12/22/rose-parade-float-to-honor-edwards-pilot-for-giving-gifts-of-life/.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 29, 2017

News Afghanistan suicide attack: Dozens killed in Kabul – At least 40 people have been killed and 30 wounded in a suicide attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul.   Nigeria says U.S. agrees delayed $593 million fighter plane sale – The United States has formally agreed to sell 12 Super Tucano A-29 planes and weapons...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 29, 2017

Air Force releases findings of 2016 F-16CM mishap Pacific Air Forces completed an Accident Investigation Board following a December 2016 aircraft mishap involving an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The board concluded that the primary cause of the mishap was the left main landing gear of the F-16CM striking debris...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Courtesy photograph

Celebrating 31st Anniversary of the Milestone Flight of Voyager

Photograph by Roy Gant Dick Rutan and George Sandy at the December 2017 Plane Crazy Saturday event at the Mojave Air and Space Port. A packed house turned out at the Mojave Air and Space Port, Dec. 16 to hear Dick Rutan talk ab...
 
Full Story »

 