Headlines – December 29, 2017

News

Afghanistan suicide attack: Dozens killed in Kabul –

At least 40 people have been killed and 30 wounded in a suicide attack in the Afghan capital, Kabul.



Nigeria says U.S. agrees delayed $593 million fighter plane sale –

The United States has formally agreed to sell 12 Super Tucano A-29 planes and weapons to Nigeria, the West African country’s air force said, confirming the resurrection of a deal frozen by the Obama administration over rights concerns.



U.S. won’t strike remaining ISIS fighters migrating to western Syria –

As U.S. and coalition forces focus on the few remaining pockets of Islamic State fighters along the Euphrates River Valley in Syria, they’ve seen some of those militants escape to regime-controlled areas to the west.





Business

Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Weiss to step down –

Israel Aerospace Industries said on Thursday its chief executive officer, Joseph Weiss, will step down after six years in the job as he approaches retirement age.



Five U.S., European players apply for Poland’s fighter jet tender –

The Polish Ministry of Defence has obtained five applications from companies that aim to participate in the country’s tender to purchase new fighter jets.



Turkey’s Erdogan decrees sweeping defense procurement takeover –

Turkey’s Islamist president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has passed new laws granting him full authority over defense procurement and control over Turkey’s top defense companies.



Joint technology venture could bolster Turkey exports to Saudi Arabia –

Turkey’s largest defense company, military electronics specialist Aselsan, has launched SADEC, a Saudi joint venture that company officials believe will be a gateway to the Saudi market.



Pakistan shops for warships to replace British frigates, modernize Navy –

Pakistan’s Navy is acquiring new warships as part of a fleet expansion and modernization program to replace six Type 21 frigates acquired from the British in the 1990s.





Defense

Trump’s promised military buildup set to begin in 2018 budget fights –

Since his first day in office, President Donald Trump has promised to “rebuild” the military by increasing the number of ships, aircraft and ground combat vehicles in the services’ inventory.



New in 2018: 1.6 million troops will choose between old and new retirement systems –

About 1.6 million service members will have a big decision to make in 2018: stay with the traditional military retirement system or move to the new Blended Retirement System.



White Sands Missile Range records nearly 5,500 missions in 2017 –

A southern New Mexico missile testing range has logged nearly 5,500 missions this year.



New in 2018: Army decision coming on return of ‘pinks and greens’ uniform –

A year in the making, the Army is preparing to make a final decision on bringing back the service’s much beloved World War-II dress uniform.



New in 2018: Army secretary lays out his priorities –

Just in time for the new year, the Army has cemented its top civilian leadership with the swearing-in of Army Secretary Mark Esper.



New in 2018: More sleep for surface sailors? –

The Navy’s surface fleet crews are tired. But unlike their brethren in the aviation and submariner communities, there are no service regulations that ensure a crew is sufficiently rested and less prone to error.



New in 2018: Air Force continues rolling out changes to enlisted education –

The Air Force’s reforms to how it educates its enlisted airmen will continue throughout 2018.



New in 2018: New mental health programs seek to ease strain on airmen, families –

The Air Force is growing increasingly worried about the pace of deployments and how it’s straining airmen and their families.





Veterans

Bataan Death March survivor dies at 100 –

A San Francisco Bay Area man who survived the infamous 1942 Bataan Death March and symbolized the thousands of unheralded Filipinos who fought alongside American forces during World War II has died. He was 100.



Ted Williams describes Korean War service … in letters to his mistress –

Thirty-eight letters penned by Hall of Fame baseball player Ted Williams, including one in which he described crash-landing a fighter jet with “holes all over” it, are going up for auction.