Air Force



Raytheon, Woburn, Mass., has been awarded a $333,355,700 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a Surveillance Radar Program operations and maintenance follow-on sustainment package that includes contractor logistics support (sustainment); engineering services and technical updates to address equipment obsolescence; transportation and material costs associated with contractor repair and return services; spare and repair parts; support and test equipment; publications and technical documentation personnel training and training equipment; government and contractor engineering; technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistical and program support. This award is 100 percent foreign military sales. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-18-C-0002).



The Boeing Co. Defense, Space and Security, St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $193,638,503, contract modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (FA8672-16-D-0010) for Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) Increment 1 Lots 12-14 production. This modification provides for the purchase of an additional quantity of 6,000 SDB 1 all-up-rounds being produced under the basic contract. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity ceiling is increasing from $700,000,000 to $893,638,503. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed by Dec. 30, 2020. This contract involves foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia, Japan, Israel, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Singapore. This modification is a result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2015 and 2016 missile procurement; and foreign military sales funds in the amount of $99,715,078 is being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8672-16-D-0010).



Lockheed Martin Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a not-to-exceed $33,694,111 cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract action for support of the Korea Peace Krypton prime mission equipment, RC-800 aircraft and technical manuals. This is a sole-source award and involves 100 percent foreign military sales to the Republic of Korea. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and the Republic of Korea, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2019. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-18-C-3012).



The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded an estimated $17,533,501 for a firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract option (P00009) to a previously awarded contract (FA8105-16-D-0002) for C/KC-135 engineering sustainment support. The contract modification is to establish negotiated prices for option II for the contractor to provide sustaining engineering services for the KC-135 weapon system, including airframe and airframe components, mechanical and electrical systems, subsystems and their components. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Okla.; along with subsidiaries in Huntsville, Ala., and San Antonio, Texas, with an expected completion date of Sept. 13, 2019. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity.



Kratos Technology & Training Solutions Inc., San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $13,947,528 contract modification (P00096) to a previously awarded contract (FA8808-13-C-0008) for control system consolidated production and sustainment. These services are required to sustain and provide post-production development for the current CCS-C system for telemetry, tracking and commanding of current and future military satellite communications satellites. This contract modification exercises an option period for mission activity and maneuver planning, telemetry processing, commanding, orbit and attitude management, resource management, space vehicle and ground system simulation, security, support planning and execution, training and testing. Satellite state-of-health operations include launch, early orbit, on-orbit, anomaly resolution, disposal, and backup operations. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo.; and at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., with an expected completion date of Sept. 30, 2018. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,913,000.00 are being obligated at the time of modification award. Military Satellite Communication Systems Directorate, Space and Missile Systems Center, Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity.



Navy



Bell-Boeing JPO, Amarillo, Texas, is being awarded $23,325,145 for cost-plus- fixed-fee delivery order N0001918F5004 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002) in support of the V-22. This order provides support of ongoing flight test and evaluation of the V-22 test aircraft. Work will be performed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md., (90 percent); and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2018. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,325,145 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Transportation Command



Phoenix Air Group Inc., Cartersville, Ga., has been awarded an $8,797,653 option year two task order, HTC711-18-F-R026, to extend services under a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity with economic price adjustment contract, HTC711-16-D-R001. This brings the cumulative task order face value from $18,287,331 to $27,084,984. The contract is for air charter services for Headquarters U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) passengers from Stuttgart Army Airfield, Germany, to various points throughout Africa and Europe. Performance is from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2018. This task order is funded by fiscal 2018 AFRICOM operations and maintenance funds. The U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 1, 2018)



Defense Logistics Agency

Petroleum Traders Corp., Fort Wayne, Ind., (SPE605-18-D-8506; $14,770,197); and Tayrona Investments LLC, Fort Wayne, Ind., (SPE605-18-D-8504; $7,333,851), have both been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract under solicitation SPE600-17-R-0218 for various types of fuel. This was a competitive acquisition and a small business set-aside, which had competitive offers. The small business set-aside was competitively solicited for three line items; but with only one acceptable offer, was awarded on a sole-offer basis. The unrestricted part of the solicitation resulted in 10 responses. These are three-year contracts with no option years. Locations of performance are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina and South Carolina, with an Oct. 31, 2020, performance completion date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Defense Logistics Agency Energy and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2018 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.



Washington Headquarters Services



Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation, Atlanta, Ga., was awarded a $7,190,037 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract that will provide research, development, operations, and engineering support to deliver, maintain, and continually improve the state-of-the-art information systems supporting the Office of the Secretary of Defense Special Access Program community. Work performance will take place in Arlington, Virginia; Alexandria, Virginia; and potentially other metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia locations. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation Funds in the amount of $2,000,000; and Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,001,096 are being obligated at the time of the award. The expected completion date is June 23, 2018. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting office (HQ0034-18-C-0012). (Awarded Dec. 22, 2017)



Army



UPDATE: Contracts announced on Dec. 29, 2017, for CRW and Associates LLC, Bowie, Md. ($66,845,460; W81K04-18-D-0005); and Mindseeker, Ashburn, Va. ($52,632,100; W81K04-18-D-0002); ($38,066,600; W81K04-18-D-0003); ($10,169,960; W81K04-18-D-0004), for remote medical record coding services for outpatient medical records were not awarded due to protests.