Headlines – January 3, 2018

News
One U.S. soldier killed, four wounded in Afghanistan –
One U.S. service member was killed and four others were wounded during a combat engagement Jan. 1 in Afghanistan, according to a Jan. 2 release from U.S. Forces-Afghanistan.
Tricare allotment snafu hits more than 4,000 Prime beneficiaries –
More than 4,000 Tricare Prime beneficiaries in the former North region must make a one-time payment to cover their January enrollment fees thanks to mistakes with their allotments during the transition to the new Tricare East region contractor.
Business
Lockheed awarded $25 million for Apache helicopters for Egypt –
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $25 million contract by the Army for night vision sensor kits for Egypt’s AH-64 Apache fleet.
Airbus Helicopters intensifies compensation fight with Poland –
Airbus Helicopters has stepped up its claims for compensation from the Polish government over the collapse in 2016 of negotiations related to the acquisition of 50 H225M Caracals for all three branches of its armed forces.
Boeing-Embraer talks have not settled question of control: sources –
Tie-up talks between Boeing and Embraer have not settled key questions such as control of the Brazilian plane maker or the possibility of a more narrow joint venture, two people familiar with the negotiations told Reuters, pushing back against a newspaper report Jan. 2.
France receives first C-130J transport –
France’s first Lockheed Martin C-130J was delivered to its Orléans air base Dec. 22.
India to replace Russian air defense systems under $1.5 billion program –
The Indian Air Force has launched a $1.5 billion program to buy new-generation close-in weapon systems to replace obsolete Russian L-70 and ZU-23-2B air defense systems.
Defense
DOD wants your ideas on how to operate, navigate underground –
Rising populations, denser urban areas and existing security threats are forcing military and civilian emergency workers underground. The ability to navigate these man-made tunnels and existing natural cave networks is the focus of the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency’s newest initiative.
New in 2018: Army looks to add a light tank to its formations –
As future war planning shifts to confront near-peer threats, Army leaders are looking at their ground combat formations and seeing something missing — a light tank.
New in 2018: Army to issue new body armor to soldiers –
Soldiers will get new body armor for the first time in a decade, starting this summer.
IG launches review of Military Sealift Command readiness problems –
The Defense Department’s Inspector General will be taking a close look at the glaring readiness shortcomings at Military Sealift Command that were the subject of another government report last summer.
Air Force worries about securing critical energy resources –
The Air Force is seeking creative business solutions to its energy needs. Officials now are sifting through input from a fall request for information, and say they anticipate issuing a formal solicitation in mid-2018.
Australian Army adopts Marine Corps-style hand-to-hand combat training –
The U.S. Marine Corps’ Martial Arts Program has been the Corps’ flagship close quarters combat program for well over a decade, teaching Marines to engage the enemy with hand-to-hand combat, edged weapons and weapons of opportunity.