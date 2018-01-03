News Briefs – January 3, 2018

U.S. soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan

The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.

A military statement issued Jan. 2 said four other soldiers were wounded in the Jan. 1 battle in the Achin district of Nangarhar province. It said two of the wounded were in stable condition and the other two have returned to duty.

Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, expressed condolences, saying “we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own.”

The United States formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014 but still carries out operations against the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate, both of which are active in Nangarhar. AP



Russian army demonstrates latest weapon: Cuddly puppies

The Russian Armed Forces has unveiled its latest cutting-edge weapon in a New Year’s greetings video: cuddly puppies.

After a year of showing off its military might in Syria, the Defense Ministry has taken a softer approach in a one-minute video showing dozens of puppies sharing food and cuddling with each other. Older dogs are shown playing with unidentified officers.

In the Chinese calendar, 2018 is the year of the dog, so many Russians are using dogs in their holiday greetings this season.

More than 3,000 dogs are employed in the Russian armed forces.

Dogs from the 470th Dog Breeding Center outside Moscow are among the most decorated in Russia. The center won an international competition last summer against the canine forces of Belarus, Egypt, Iran and Uzbekistan. AP



Top U.S. commander wants more aggressive Afghan push this year

A top U.S. commander wants a more aggressive Afghan military pressuring the Taliban and other insurgents over the normally quieter months of Afghanistan’s winter.

Then, he wants them quickly going on the offensive in the spring.

It’s all part of a plan Washington hopes will change the course in a war now entering its 17th year.

Gen. Joseph Votel of U.S. Central Command says Washington is looking “for a major effort to gain the initiative very quickly as we enter into the fighting season.”

He tells The Associated Press that the U.S.-led coalition is helping the Afghans will become better fighters.

Votel says in an interview: “By the time they get to the next fight … they will be able to really present a significant offensive capability.” AP