Aerotech News & Review


Defense

January 5, 2018
 

Air Force saves Airmen time, no longer requires first year evaluations

Air Force officials announced Jan. 4, 2018, that Enlisted Performance Reports are no longer required for regular Air Force Airmen in the grade of airman first class and below with less than 36 months’ Time-In-Service or Air Reserve Component Airmen below the grade of senior airman. 

This policy change supports Air Force senior leaders’ focus on revitalizing the squadron and saving Airmen time. It is intended to eliminate an unnecessary administrative requirement and empower frontline supervisors, raters and commanders to frequently engage with their Airmen face-to-face, said Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso, deputy chief of staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services. 

“While the Air Force values the contributions of all enlisted personnel, the requirement to document performance in a formal evaluation prior to the grade of senior airman is not necessary,” said Grosso. 

Instead, the Air Force has additional means available to document an Airman’s performance and to ensure he or she is meeting the training, developmental and experiential skills required to perform as professional Airmen.” 

Performance feedback and Airmen Comprehensive Assessments will still be required. Initial feedback sessions will occur within 60 days of raters taking over as supervisors and then every 180 days until an EPR occurs. 

The removal of EPRs prior to promotion to senior airman will allow Airmen more time to learn their primary skills and missions before their performance is documented on an EPR, Grosso said. 

All active-duty enlisted Airmen will receive their initial evaluation upon reaching their first March 31 Static Close-out Date after either promotion to senior airman, or after completion of a minimum of 36 months’ time-in-service, regardless of grade, whichever occurs first. All Air Force Reserve Component enlisted Airmen will receive initial evaluations upon the first March 31 SCOD as a senior airman. 

Commanders still retain the option to complete a Directed By Commander evaluation to document substandard performance for those airmen first class and below any time after an Airman reaches 20 months’ Time-In-Service. If a Directed By Commander evaluation is written, the Airman will receive a subsequent evaluation the following March 31 SCOD.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 5, 2018

News Lawmakers move to limit Trump authority to launch nuke – U.S. lawmakers are offering legislation to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to launch a nuclear first strike after he heckled North Korea’s leader about the comparative size of his “nuclear button.”     Business Boeing seeks Embraer control, with defense safeguards – Boeing is...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 5, 2018

U.S. soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan The U.S. military says an American soldier — Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin, 34, of Fort Lee, N.J. — has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan. A military statement issued Jan. 2 said four other soldiers were wounded in the Jan. 1 battle in the Achin district of...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
NASA photograph by Carla Thomas

NASA Armstrong partners with industry to achieve aeronautics, space milestones

NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes Test flights of the Prandtl-M have resumed. The airframe also is the basis for another aircraft that will collect weather data. NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force...
 
Full Story »

 