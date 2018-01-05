Air Force saves Airmen time, no longer requires first year evaluations

Air Force officials announced Jan. 4, 2018, that Enlisted Performance Reports are no longer required for regular Air Force Airmen in the grade of airman first class and below with less than 36 months’ Time-In-Service or Air Reserve Component Airmen below the grade of senior airman.

This policy change supports Air Force senior leaders’ focus on revitalizing the squadron and saving Airmen time. It is intended to eliminate an unnecessary administrative requirement and empower frontline supervisors, raters and commanders to frequently engage with their Airmen face-to-face, said Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso, deputy chief of staff for Manpower, Personnel and Services.

“While the Air Force values the contributions of all enlisted personnel, the requirement to document performance in a formal evaluation prior to the grade of senior airman is not necessary,” said Grosso.

Instead, the Air Force has additional means available to document an Airman’s performance and to ensure he or she is meeting the training, developmental and experiential skills required to perform as professional Airmen.”

Performance feedback and Airmen Comprehensive Assessments will still be required. Initial feedback sessions will occur within 60 days of raters taking over as supervisors and then every 180 days until an EPR occurs.

The removal of EPRs prior to promotion to senior airman will allow Airmen more time to learn their primary skills and missions before their performance is documented on an EPR, Grosso said.

All active-duty enlisted Airmen will receive their initial evaluation upon reaching their first March 31 Static Close-out Date after either promotion to senior airman, or after completion of a minimum of 36 months’ time-in-service, regardless of grade, whichever occurs first. All Air Force Reserve Component enlisted Airmen will receive initial evaluations upon the first March 31 SCOD as a senior airman.

Commanders still retain the option to complete a Directed By Commander evaluation to document substandard performance for those airmen first class and below any time after an Airman reaches 20 months’ Time-In-Service. If a Directed By Commander evaluation is written, the Airman will receive a subsequent evaluation the following March 31 SCOD.