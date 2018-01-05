Navy



Open SAN Consulting LLC, doing business as OSC Edge, Atlanta, Ga., is being awarded a $44,290,359 an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract for the provision of information technology services to manage the National Defense University (NDU) enterprise network, including future innovation of the information technology role, to support NDU users and students. The contract will include a 60-month ordering period. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., (75 percent); Norfolk, Va., (20 percent); and Atlanta, Ga., (5 percent), and the ordering period of the contract is expected to be completed by January 2023. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,000 will be obligated, subject to the availability of funds, to fund the contract’s minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website, as a small business set-aside requirement, with 12 offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00189-18-D-Z010).



Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Fla., is being awarded $11,746,770 for firm-fixed-price delivery order N0001918F1651 placed against basic ordering agreement N00019-15-G-0026. This order provides for the procurement of Advanced Radar Processor (ARP) hardware sets for the E-2D to support the ARP operational test phase and counter electronic attack development test phase between 2019 and 2020. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., (85 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (13 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2019. Fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,746,770 are being obligated on this award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.



Army



Isometrics Inc., Reidsville, N.C., was awarded a $10,336,852 modification (0008) to contract W56HZV-13-D-0117 for additional Modular Fuel System-Tank Rack Module M-108 units in support of the European Reassurance Initiative. Work will be performed in Reidsville, N.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2018. Fiscal 2017 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $10,336,852 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Mich,., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Special Operations Command

Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems, McKinney, Texas, is being awarded a $9,750,000 indefinite–delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee contract line items for the Silent Knight Radar Operational Flight program development in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) fixed wing aircraft. This IDIQ will be funded via delivery/task orders and depending on the requirement may be funded using fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E); and procurement. Fiscal 2018 RDT&E funds in the amount of $3,000,000 will be obligated at the time of the award. Software development will take place at the Raytheon facility in McKinney, Texas. This contract is a sole-source requirement and is issued under the authority of 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements, as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. USSOCOM Contracting Office, Tampa, Fla., is the contacting activity (H92222-18-D-0003).