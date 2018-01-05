Aerotech News & Review


News Briefs – January 5, 2018

U.S. soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan

The U.S. military says an American soldier — Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin, 34, of Fort Lee, N.J. — has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.

A military statement issued Jan. 2 said four other soldiers were wounded in the Jan. 1 battle in the Achin district of Nangarhar province. It said two of the wounded were in stable condition and the other two have returned to duty.

Golin was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colo.

Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, says “we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own.”

The United States formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014 but still carries out operations against the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate, both of which are active in Nangarhar.
 

Russian helicopter crashes in Syria, two pilots die

The Russian military says one of its helicopters has crashed during an emergency landing in Syria’s west, killing both pilots onboard.

The Defense Ministry said in a Jan. 3 statement that the Mi-24 helicopter was en route to the city of Hama when crashed Dec. 31.

Both pilots were killed when the helicopter had to perform an emergency landing 15 kilometers away from the airport. A technician onboard was injured and was promptly evacuated to a Russian base.

The ministry cited a technical fault as the cause of the crash and said the helicopter did not come under fire. AP



 

Headlines – January 5, 2018

News Lawmakers move to limit Trump authority to launch nuke – U.S. lawmakers are offering legislation to limit President Donald Trump's ability to launch a nuclear first strike after he heckled North Korea's leader about the comparative size of his "nuclear button."     Business Boeing seeks Embraer control, with defense safeguards – Boeing is...
 
NASA photograph by Carla Thomas

NASA Armstrong partners with industry to achieve aeronautics, space milestones

NASA photograph by Lauren Hughes Test flights of the Prandtl-M have resumed. The airframe also is the basis for another aircraft that will collect weather data. NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force...
 
Air Force saves Airmen time, no longer requires first year evaluations

Air Force officials announced Jan. 4, 2018, that Enlisted Performance Reports are no longer required for regular Air Force Airmen in the grade of airman first class and below with less than 36 months' Time-In-Service or Air Reserve Component Airmen below the grade of senior airman.  This policy change supports Air Force senior leaders' focus...
 
