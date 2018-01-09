Aerotech News & Review


World

January 9, 2018
 

Iraq Air Force graduates first craftsman maintenance technicians

Staff Sgt. William Banton
Al Muthana AB, Iraq
Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Iraq Air Force Brig. Gen. Husni Khazaal Al maliki, Al Muthana Technical Wing commander and Lt. Col. Ronald Llantada, 770th Air Expeditionary Adviser Squadron commander speak at a graduation ceremony, Dec. 27, 2017. The Iraq Air Force certified their first 7-level craftsman C-130 Hercules maintenance technicians at the ceremony.

The Iraq Air Force certified their first 7-level craftsman C-130 Hercules maintenance technicians in a ceremony, Dec. 27, 2017.

The occasion represents a landmark in the IqAF’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency through the development of its own skilled technical workforce. Currently they rely on C-130J contract logistics support teams to provide the same skills, at a cost of approximately $140 million per year.

The new capability to train and certify craftsman technicians will enable the government of Iraq to redirect funds away from contractor requirements to efforts of rebuilding infrastructure and cities and promoting stability and economic progression.

“Today marks another forward step for the Iraqi Air Force towards a brighter future,” said Iraq Air Force Brig. Gen Husni Khazaal Al maliki, Al Muthana Technical Wing commander. “A promising future that I could see reflected in the faces of all of our graduates, due to their achievements. The dedication and hard work are very appreciated by both the students and their instructors.

“At the same time, I urge all graduates to continue this hard work throughout their professional life in the Iraqi Air Force and to help this wounded country stand strong against enemies of humanity,” he said.

This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the coordination and support of the instructors and air advisers assigned to the 770th Air Expeditionary Advisor Squadron, who Husni thanked during the ceremony for making the sacrifice to help Iraq and for being away from their families and friends during the holiday season.

In 2006, advisors from the 770th AEAS began introducing career field education training plans to IqAF work center. CFETPs are comprehensive education and training documents which identify the training requirements, and minimum core taskings, needed for technicians to be signed off as being proficient in a specific specialty.

Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

Iraq Air Force Brig. Gen. Husni Khazaal Al maliki (left), Al Muthana Technical Wing commander, and Lt. Col. Ronald Llantada, 770th Air Expeditionary Adviser Squadron commander, present Maj. Ausama Satal, one of the IqAF’s first 7-level craftsman maintenance technicians, with a graduation certificate Dec. 27, 2017. The occasion represents a landmark in the IqAF’s goal of achieving self-sufficiency through the development of its own skilled technical workforce.

Upon a recent review of IqAF aircraft maintenance proficiency data, the advisors identified a critical shortage of certified 7-level craftsmen maintainers. Craftsmen are expected to be fully qualified technicians who have proven they are ready to fill various supervisory and management positions.

The air advisers also determined there was a need to establish a maintenance training standard comparable to the United States Air Force, which requires 40 percent of qualified personnel to have their 7-level certification.

Lt. Col. Ronald Llantada, 770th AEAS commander said the 40 percent target of 7-level technicians of available assigned personnel will enable them to take care of their home station aircrew training and mission requirements. This will give them the ability to employ their C-130J aircraft at other locations dictated by their mission.

Llantada commended his team for objectively assessing and identifying the training requirements required to improve IqAF capabilities, enabling them to achieve the self-sufficiency they desire. He said their work generated a great return of effort and set a path for their replacements to continue the forward progression.

“As advisors, relationships greatly matter when trying to move the ball forward in a partnered journey,” said Llantada. “I would like to personally thank Brig. Gen. Husni for being receptive to our team’s recommendations, being ready to make decisions for the betterment of the IqAF and for his hospitality and a friendship.”

Husni echoed this sentiment.

“Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi gave special thanks to C-130J personnel and emphasized how essential the C-130J’s role in the liberation and defeat of ISIS,” said Husni. “The support and training given by the 770th AEAS directly impacted [the liberation], saving the Iraqi population and allowed for the rescue of the Sinjar people.”



 

