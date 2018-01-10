Aerotech News & Review


Airbus, Chinese partners strengthen cooperation

In the presence of visiting French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Development and Reform Commission of China on the further development of industrial cooperation in Tianjin.

The agreement was signed by He Lifeng, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of China and Fabrice Brégier, Airbus COO and President Commercial Aircraft in Beijing Jan. 9.

Both sides agree to further enhance their industrial partnership in Tianjin and strengthen the cooperation with regards to technical innovation, engineering capabilities and supply chain expansion.

On the same day, Airbus and its Chinese partners have also signed a framework agreement on ramping up its A320 production rate at its Final Assembly Line in Tianjin to six aircraft per month.

This industrial ramp-up targets five aircraft per month by early 2019 and six per month by early 2020. Since its inauguration in 2008, the Final Assembly Line in Tianjin has assembled a total of 354 A320 Family aircraft (by Dec. 31, 2017). Deliveries to Chinese customers and to operators throughout the Asia-Pacific region included the first A320neo in the second half of 2017.

“The industrial cooperation between Airbus and China and its continued success are a true role model of a winning partnership between China and Europe. Together with our Chinese partners we are proud to lift our cooperation to new heights,” said Brégier.

Airbus’ industrial footprint in China dates back to 1985, when the first product subcontracting agreement was signed with Xi’an Aircraft Company. The total value of industrial cooperation between Airbus and the Chinese aviation industry in 2017 amounts to nearly $600 million.



 

