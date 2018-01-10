Boeing, Turkish Airlines announce order for three 777 freighters

Boeing and Turkish Airlines have announced that the carrier ordered three more 777 Freighters in December 2017.

The new order came weeks after the carrier took delivery of two of the large cargo jets as part of its plan to further expand its freight business.

“These freighter orders will surely contribute to our significant target for establishing a young and efficient cargo fleet,” said M. lker Ayc, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines. “The new aircraft will be delivered this year and will provide us with additional flexibility to serve more destinations while we continue to develop our global freight service.”

“The 777 Freighter is the largest and most capable twin-engine freighter in the world today,” said Marty Bentrott, senior vice president of Sales, Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Central Asia and Africa, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We’re pleased world-class customers like Turkish Airlines recognize the value of the 777 Freighter’s long range and large payload capability.”

The 777 Freighter is the world’s longest-range twin-engine freighter and is based on the 777-200LR (Longer Range) passenger airplane. The jet can fly 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometers) with a full payload of 112 tons (102 metric tonnes or 102,000 kg).

The airplane’s range capability translates into significant savings for airlines: fewer stops and associated landing fees, less congestion at transfer hubs, lower cargo handling costs and shorter cargo delivery times.

Based in Istanbul, Turkish Airlines is one of the fastest growing airlines in the world. It carries over 60 million passengers a year, with direct flights to 300 destinations in 120 countries. The airline made its first domestic flight in 1933 and the first international flight in 1947. Turkish Airlines was founded in 1933 with a fleet of five airplanes that carried a total of 28 passengers, expanding to 331 aircraft today.