Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 10, 2018
 

Rolls-Royce honored as Team Freedom LCS supplier of year

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin photograph

Rolls Royce was named Team Freedom’s 2017 Supplier of the Year at the Surface Navy Association Symposium on Jan. 9. Pictured (from left to right): Joe DePietro and Michele Evans of Lockheed Martin; Christopher Vaughan and Neil Pickard from Rolls-Royce; and Jan Allman of Fincantieri Marinette Marine

Recognized for their track record of exceptional performance and commitment to affordability, Rolls-Royce was named as the 2017 Team Freedom Littoral Combat Ship Supplier of the Year at the 30th annual Surface Navy Association National Symposium on Jan. 9.

A long-term Freedom-variant supplier, Rolls-Royce supplies MT30 gas turbines and Mk1 waterjets for the Freedom-variant LCS. Both systems are critical components of the Freedom-variant’s combined diesel and gas (CODAG) propulsion system. At 36 megawatts, the MT30 is the world’s most powerful in service marine gas turbine – enabling the Freedom-variant to achieve speeds of 40 plus knots.

“Rolls-Royce has been an excellent partner, repeatedly demonstrating its value to the program and our U.S. Navy customer,” said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president of small combatants and ship systems. “As an original member of Team Freedom, Rolls-Royce has played an important role in our program’s success, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Rolls-Royce in the years to come.”

Rolls-Royce played a critical role in the USS Little Rock’s acceptance trials – the best of the class to date. During the trials, Rolls-Royce demonstrated reliability and performance improvements on the ship’s propulsion and steering systems. These modifications helped enable USS Little Rock to achieve the highest propulsion system scores to date and conduct a clean sweep of the ship’s sea trials major demonstrations.

“It is our privilege to work on the Lockheed Martin Littoral Combat Ship program and we are deeply honored by this recognition,” said Don Roussinos, Rolls-Royce, President-Naval. “The combination of the MT30 gas turbine and our latest waterjet technology will ensure these ships are at the cutting edge of global naval capability for many years to come. It’s especially fitting to receive this prestigious award in 2018, ten years after the first MT30 powered ship, USS Freedom, was commissioned.”

The Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine team is currently in full-rate production of the Freedom-variant of the LCS, and has delivered five ships to the U.S. Navy to date. There are eight ships in various stages of construction at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, with one more in long-lead production.

The Freedom-variant LCS team is comprised of Lockheed Martin, shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine, naval architect Gibbs & Cox, and more than 800 suppliers in 42 states.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 10, 2018

News SpaceX launched a spy satellite Jan. 7. It may have failed. What happens now? – SpaceX is denying it played any part in the apparent failure of an expensive, mysterious government satellite system that launched Jan. 7.     Business GAO dismisses Raytheon’s JSTARS protest, cementing Northrop as radar provider – Raytheon is officially...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 10, 2018

U.S. Army soldier dies at base in Kosovo The U.S. military says an Army soldier serving in the NATO force in Kosovo has died. It says the death is under investigation. U.S. Army Europe said Spec. Robert W. Jones of Vail, Ariz., died at the Camp Bondsteel base in Kosovo Jan. 6. It gave no...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
arnold-SNC

AEDC teams assist in preparing the Dream Chaser for its future missions

NASA photograph by Carla Thomas Sierra Nevada Corp’s Dream Chaser lands on Edwards Air Force Base in California. The spacecraft went through preparations for flight at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center. The Sierra Nev...
 
Full Story »

 