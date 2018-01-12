Aerotech News & Review


Local

January 12, 2018
 

ANG supports SoCal mudslide rescue efforts

Tags:
Capt. Roderick Bersamina
Moffett ANG Base, Calif.
Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Christian Meyers Air National Guard photograph by Staff Sgt. Christian Meyers

A California Air National Guard HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopter with air crews and two Guardian Angel pararescuemen from the 129th Rescue Wing Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., provide search and rescue operations after Southern California mudslides, Jan. 10, 2018.

California Air National Guardsmen from the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., are providing search and rescue support in Southern California for those impacted by the recent mudslides.

The 129th Rescue Wing has deployed an HH-60G Pave Hawk Helicopter with air crews and two elite Guardian Angel pararescuemen to Santa Barbara Municipal Airport and are performing search and rescue operations in the surrounding areas adversely impacted by the recent mudslides.

The aircraft is one of eight California National Guard aircraft and a dozen high-water vehicles supporting mudslide-response efforts. The California National Guard and the 129th Rescue Wing are working closely with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office and stand ready to send additional personnel and resources as needed.

“Like we’ve done time and time again, your local Air National Guardsmen answered the call at a moment’s notice to help those in need,” said Col. Taft O. Aujero, 129th Rescue Wing commander. “The extraordinary women and men of the 129th Rescue Wing are always ready to execute our life-saving mission.”

Over the last few months, hundreds of these Silicon-Valley based Airmen deployed to support relief efforts in Texas for Hurricane Harvey, in Florida for Hurricane Irma, in Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria and in California for the Wine Country Wildfires and the Thomas Fire.

The 129th Rescue Wing is credited with saving the lives of more than 1,100 people since 1977. From arid deserts and snow-covered mountain tops to urban and rural settings, 129th Rescue Wing Air guardsmen can reach any destination by land, air or sea. Equipped with MC-130P Combat Shadow aircraft, HH-60G Pave Hawk rescue helicopters and Guardian Angel teams (pararescuemen, combat rescue officers and SERE Specialists), the 129th Rescue Wing conducts combat search and rescue missions, as well as the rescue of isolated persons on board ships, lost or injured hikers, and medical evacuations across the West Coast.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 12, 2018

News Turkey ‘summons top U.S. diplomat’ over Syria Kurd forces – Turkey’s foreign ministry has summoned a senior US diplomat to express Ankara’s “discomfort” over Washington’s support for Syrian Kurdish fighters, state media reported.   Three months after Baghdad took control, tensions high in Kirkuk – In a Jan. 4 meeting with a delegat...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 12, 2018

Russia urges Turkey to help stop rebel raids in Syria The Russian military has urged its Turkish counterparts to tighten monitoring of opposition in northern Syria in the wake of a drone attack on Russian military bases in the country. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces repelled a series of drone attacks Jan. 6, adding...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business
LM-Aegis

Lockheed Martin demonstrates next gen Aegis ashore solution

In a landmark demonstration, Lockheed Martin) connected key components of its Aegis Ashore and Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) technologies, validating the ability to greatly increase operational performance, efficiency ...
 
Full Story »

 