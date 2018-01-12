Vehicles from 1st Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment hold their positions during movement to engage elements of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in the National Training Center, April 2, 2017. During the training rotation, Secure Wi-Fi enabled fast reliable mission command and network communications in the brigade main command post to enhance the situational awareness of the entire force.



The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division successfully piloted the Army’s National Security Agency-accredited Secure Wi-Fi capability for a second time during decisive action training at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California, in November 2017.



Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division erect the tactical operations center at the National Training Center, Jan. 15, 2016. If the unit had Secure Wi-Fi, it could have significantly decreased network setup time.



A Soldier from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division sets up a Secure Wi-Fi Access Point in the brigade main command post as part of a pilot of the capability during the unit’s training rotation at the National Training Center, at Fort Irwin, California, in April 2017.



The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division successfully piloted the Army’s National Security Agency-accredited Secure Wi-Fi capability for a second time during decisive action training at the National Training Center, at Fort Irwin, California, in November 2017.



A Soldier from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division pulls out a Secure Wi-Fi Access Point in the network operations center that supports the brigade main command post, as part of a Secure Wi-Fi pilot during the unit’s training rotation at the National Training Center, at Fort Irwin, California, in April 2017.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conduct a breaching operation and support by fire during Decisive Action Rotation 18-01 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Oct. 29, 2017. During the training rotation, Secure Wi-Fi enabled fast reliable mission command and network communications in the brigade main command post to enhance the situational awareness of the entire force.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, adjust and utilize their hydration system around the perimeter of a simulated chemically contaminated facility during Decisive Action Rotation 18-01 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, Oct. 23, 2017. When the unit had to relocate the brigade command post, Soldiers wore this gear, making it even more difficult to set up and wire a large brigade command post. Secure Wi-Fi made it much easier and faster to set up a network under these extreme conditions, and users were able to connect to the network and to their mission command systems earlier and stay connected longer prior to the next command post relocation.



U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, depart garrison to the desert during Decisive Action Rotation 17-05 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, March 31, 2017. The 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division debuted the use of Secure Wi-Fi during this rotation. Without the use of Secure Wireless, every time a command post is relocated, or “jumped,” the cables have to be cut, laid out, configured and plugged in, and often replaced due to damage and continual wear and tear. Secure Wireless significantly reduces command post set up/tear down times.